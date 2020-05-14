Ex-Chipolopolo striker Emmanuel Mayuka says has no regrets about his brief stint at Southampton despite a modest three years at the English club.

Mayuka joined Southampton in 2012 following a successful four years at Swiss club Young Boys but the transfer was critically enhanced after propelling Chipolopolo to the 2012 AFCON title with his three goals.

“Yes, I was prepared and I believe everything happens with time and I felt that it was my time but never really adapted to the English game,” Mayuka told Kennedy Gondwe’s YouTube channel Studio Ken.

“Personally, like I said before, you have ups and downs in football; it hurts, I know that I could easily do it, it is just a burnt curve.”

Mayuka, who is recently signed with FAZ Super Division side Napsa Stars after a decade in Europe, added that it is difficult to say why is potential in England was never fulfilled.

He made sixteen league appearances without any goals and three in domestic cup action scoring one goal that he punctuated with a loan stint at French club Sochaux in 2013 where he enjoyed relative success in the season scoring five goals.

“I am not too sure really because there was time I really started enjoying playing football there,” Mayuka said.

“I also went on loan to France on loan and came back but also missed that time to adopt to the English game which is most important but is not easy especially when the pressure is high more or less when the team needs points, it becomes more difficult,” Mayuka said.

Mayuka added that more needed to be done to profile the Zambian football brand.

“It is not that players are a problem or as a country we have a problem. Sometimes it is just exposure as a country and we did not have exposure a few years ago when we didn’t have a lot of players but I believe it is just a matter of time that we will be recognized worldwide,” Mayuka said.

