Hailing from the heart of Lusaka, Zambia is a Hip-hop artist who goes by the name “Slick-One”. Born “Chungu Katontoka” on the 1st of November, 1989, Slick-One has been on the underground hip-hop scene actively since 2011 when he was part of the now defunct rap group “G-5ive”, he decided to go independent in 2013 and has since released 3 mixtapes (C.R.E.A.M. Part 1, C.R.E.A.M. Part 2 and LEGACY). These projects featured a lot of other young and super talented artists from Lusaka like Voodoo Child, Camstar, Kunkeyani Tha Jedi, F Jay, Nick Pro, Rap Nation, Caristo Clear (R.I.P), Jagari Chanda Jr., Chulu Ackres, Ollee Benjamin, Princess Jazz, Rec Rymer, C-Street, e.t.c….

Describing his start in music Slick One had this to say “ I’ve been passionate about music since childhood, my parents aren’t musicians but they ALWAYS played all kinds of music in the house or in the car, they were even instances were my dad would wake me up and make me sit down and listen to songs like “The Gambler” by the late Kenny Rogers. All that fueled my love for music until I eventually decided to take it seriously as a career towards the end of 2010, this was after the passing of Nswana Kuyanda who was a very close friend of mine and my 1st producer, he constantly told me I could make it as a hip-hop artist in Zambia.

Because of my older cousins, I grew up listening to a lot of 2pac, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre until a friend of mine by the name of Magnifire introduced me to east coast rap, that’s when I got a lot into rappers like Jay-Z, Nas, Ja Rule, Joe Budden etc. but my whole perspective on Rap changed when I started listening to Eminem. I was shook! That was in late 90’s and early 2000’s, in the not so recent past, I got more inspired by local music from the likes of Izrael, Black Muntu, Daddy Zemus, CRISIS, Zone Fam, Tumi Molekane, Da Les, AKA, etc. For me they were proof that you can definitely make it as a Rapper in Africa.”

Hip hop in Zambia right now is the most popular genre of music. With many new artists coming onto the scene. Speaking about how he separates himself from the pack, “The main things are authenticity and subject matter, I write music from the heart and you can actually tell when you listen to my music. I’m not one to follow trends or ride “Waves” like most hip-hop cats in Zambia right now. I stay in my lane and that is why I stand out!”

Slick One stated that he learnt a lot during his time in rap collective G-5ive; “The biggest lesson was hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard and also you can do any thing if you put your mind to it. We were young and inexperienced but driven by passion and ended up going about a lot of things the wrong way.”

His debut album ‘Inception’ was released at the end of last year ; “ As far as “The Inception” album goes, all I can say is the music speaks for itself because I personally believe it is a TIMELESS project and those who’ve gotten a chance to listen to it can bare me witness. For those who haven’t, I strong urge you to get yourself a copy (soft copies are available for purchase on mvesesani.com or you can call or text +260969702668 for a CD. It also available for streaming on all major online platforms worldwide via this link https://fanlink.to/SlickOneTheInception ). The Inception album boasts of features from some Zambia’s finest Talents like K.R.Y.T.I.C., Mr. Malz, TIM, Scott, Klappa Heiz, Kunkeyani Tha Jedi, Cee Thr33, Negus-I-Drea.”

His first release for the year 2020 is a song titled “P S R O M N” features R’n’B crooner Scott and rapper Klappa Heiz. “The letters PSROMN stand for Put Some Respect On My Name, that alone is a statement that let’s one know that you cant go around belittling me or my artistry in any way. I’ve been doing this rap thing for a while now so I’m not a rookie and I deserve respect especially for my contribution to the underground Zambian hip-hop scene. The song came about as a result of a conversation I had with Klappa Heiz concerning how disrespectful some industry people can be. So, I hit up Scott and explained the concept and he related to it and the rest as they say is history.”

During this Covid-19 period, where artistes are not able to perform live, Slick One is taking advantage of digital spaces, “my album is available on every major online platform worldwide so im currently using all my social media platforms to promote it and as luck would have it, we now have Apple Music Zambia which is a huge deal. (The Inception Apple Music Link – https://music.apple.com/us/album/the-inception/1490196167 )”

What does the word “Success” mean to you? What do you feel you need to achieve in order to be considered a successful artist? “ For me as an artist and as a man, the true measure of success is one’s happiness so if you’re content with where you are in life then you’re successful.”

Aside from music, Slick One works in the mining industry as a Geology Technician.

“ In everything you do, always remember to PUT GOD FIRST and spread love ALWAYS! Also follow me on ALL social media platforms @SlickOneZambia”

BY KAPA KAUMBA

[Read 1 times, 31 reads today]