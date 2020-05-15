The African Union has postponed the two Extra-Ordinary Summits that were scheduled to tackle matters related to the African Continental Free Trade Area and Silencing of the Guns by 2020.

The two summits that were scheduled to be held simultaneously in South Africa on 30th May, 2020 have been moved to 5th December 2020 due to the novel coronavirus.

Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union Emmanuel Mwamba confirmed the development and said the new dates that have been proposed were also contingent on the behavior of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Mwamba said also affected, was the implementation of the commencement of actual trading under the AfCFTA that was due to start on 1st July but has been moved to 1st January 2021.

He said it was however hopeful, that the postponement of the summits would not derail the acceleration of intra-Africa trade and economic integration.

On silencing the guns, Mr. Mwamba said the AU seeks to find peace to conflict-affected areas as no meaningful development could be achieved in Africa in the absence of peace.

Mr. Mwamba said the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has seen many programmes at the AU being suspended and meetings being held through teleconferencing facilities.

This is contained in a statement issued to the media by Press Secretary at the Zambian Embassy in Ethiopia Inutu Mwanza.

