Government has said that the Kasumbalesa Border Post on the Copperbelt will remain open while stringent measures are being put in place to avoid further spread of the Coronavirus.

Speaking when he received Covid-19 donations from IHS Towers, Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe said President Edgar Lungu wants economic activities to continue while preventive measures are being put in place.

He said the fight against Covid-19 should not be left to government alone further calling on more players in the private sector to join efforts of combating the further spread of the virus.

Mr. Mwakalombe said the government is encouraged to see positive support from the private sector, especially during such challenging times.

And IHS Towers Commercial Director Augustine Phiri said the company will continue to partner with government in different areas of development.

He said IHS Towers has a responsibility to give back to the community stating that currently one of the most pressing needs in the country is the fight against the Covid-19.

IHS towers have donated 50 mattresses, one hundred blankets, fifty hand wash buckets, two hundred and five litres bottles of hand wash soap refills, five hundred bottles of hand sanitizers, 2 digital thermometers, and one thousand face masks.

The items valued at 250,000 kwacha will be distributed to frontline officers at Kasumbalesa Border Post.

[Read 310 times, 310 reads today]