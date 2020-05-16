The Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund yesterday empowered tailors and fashion designers in Mandevu constituency with materials through the Facemask making Initiative program.
Fund National Coordinator Clement Tembo disclosed that over fifty local tailors selected from all seven wards have been engaged in this exercise.
Mr. Tembo reiterated that the Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund will continue buying the locally made facemask and distribute them to the public for free as a way of fighting COVID-19 in the country.
And Mr. Tembo has urged Councillors in Mandevu constituency to unite and fight the spread of Corona Virus in the constituency.
“The President is a man of love and harmony, he has sent me here to empower our local tailors and at the same time to encourage everyone to work as one as we fight the pandemic in our midst”, he added.
Meanwhile, Mandevu area Member of Parliament Jean Kapata has thanked President Lungu for the love he has for the people of Mandevu as well as remembering them during these hard times when the Country has been hit by Coronavirus.
She added that the cases have increased hence the need for community members to practice safety measures as guided by health authorities.
Hon. Kapata further urged the traders to take advantage of the initiative as the Office of the Vice President will start buying masks from them for school-going children.
And Fund Manager Andrez Luneta disclosed that the targeted number of facemasks to be made now stands at one million pieces due to an increase in demand.
He also announced that the next program will be on the 24th of May 2020 where surviving freedom fighters will be honoured.
