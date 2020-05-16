The Ministry of Defence has dismissed social media reports that government has procured defence force military uniforms worth $1.2 billion United States dollar

Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Stardy Mwale said the document circulating on social media with tender number MOD/CABOF/012/2020 purporting that government has procured defence force military uniforms amounting to US$1.2 billion is false.

Mr Mwale dismissed the social media reports saying that the Ministry does not conduct its business on social media but through professional channels.

He has since called on the general public to ignore the fake tender copies on social media stating that there has never been any thought by either the Ministry of Defence or Cabinet Office to procure uniforms worth US$1.2 Billion for the defence force.

“In this regard, I wish to inform the members of the general public that there has never been any thought by either the Ministry of Defence or Cabinet Office to procure uniforms worth USD 1.2 billion for defence force. The information circulating concerning the procurement is not only fake but malicious and meant to damage the standing of the defence force,” Mr Mwale indicated.

The permanent secretary told ZANIS in a statement that the defence force has adequate clothing in stores for all seasons for issuance to the men and women in uniform.

He has warned perpetrators circulating fake news that the law will be applied on them.

