The much-publicized auction sale of Food Lovers East Park property which was to be held today has been stopped after the Lusaka High Court issued an order to L.N Bubala Auctioneers not to proceed.

Lloyd Bubala, a Director at L.N Bubala Services confirmed Friday evening that his firm was served with a court order halting the process of auctioning the seized items.

L.N Bubala Services were engaged by Graduare Property Development, the landlords at East Park Mall to help recover unpaid rentals on Stand no 5005 East Park Mall, Shop No. 6 from the tenant, Emporium Fresh Food trading as Food Lovers Market who have defaulted on four months’ rent.

Earlier in the week, Bailiffs pounced on Food Lovers store at East Park Mall and confiscated various goods including pizza making machines.

And according to a list of goods seen in the notice, the Bailiffs also confiscated Upright Fridges, Pizza Fridges, Under Bar, Water Chillers, Cold Rooms and Plastic Chairs.

Other properties that were to be auctioned are Butcher Boys, Gas Stoves, Vacuum Machines, Trolleys, Bread mixers, Bread Molders, Bread Rollers, Industrial Ovens and Slices Machines.

A check at Food Lovers East Park on Friday found the store closed and a notice placed on the entrance stating that the closure is temporal and that the store will reopen soon.

[Read 402 times, 402 reads today]