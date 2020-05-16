Public Service Vehicle (PSV) bus drivers in Lusaka have showered praise on the government for increasing the PSV driver’s license validity period from one to three years.

Early this week Transport and Communications Minister Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya signed the Statutory Instrument (SI) on driving license regulations.

The SI is aimed at extending the validity of the PSV driver’s license from one to three years.

The drivers from Kulima Tower, Lusaka City Market, and Lumumba Bus Stations expressed happiness that the government has granted them their wish of increasing the years from one year saying it was hectic to be renewing every year.

Kulima Tower Bus Station Bus Drivers and Conductors Association Chairman Tresford Mwila said the drivers jubilated upon hearing that the Transport Minister had finally signed the SI to increase the number of years to three.

Mr. Mwila said through several interactions with the minister, the drivers brought this thing out and that they are glad the government has listened to their cry.

“We started pushing for this thing in the previous governments, we appealed to President Edgar Chagwa Lungu through his minister of transport to look into the matter. As we speak now, the minister signed the SI on Tuesday this week. And this we say we are grateful,” he said.

He added that what I gratifying is that the government has not increased the renewal fee despite increasing the number of years to three.

And other drivers from the three bus stations took turns to praise the government of President Lungu that the government listens to the concerns of the drivers in addressing their challenges

