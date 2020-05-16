9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, May 16, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Some Ministers Plotting Against Dr Chilufya as Race for PF Running Mate Heats Up

By Chief Editor
36 views
7
Headlines Some Ministers Plotting Against Dr Chilufya as Race for PF Running Mate...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Some Cabinet Ministers have been accused of launching an orchestrated campaign against Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya in the battle to become President Edgar Lungu’s running mate in the 20201 general elections.

The PF is scheduled to go for an elective general conference in July where all the positions will be up for grabs.

A senior PF Central Committee Member who opted to remain anonymous for fear of victimization said it is now worrying to see the number of Ministers ganging up against Dr Chilufya.

The source mentioned Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and his Tourism and Arts counterpart Ronald Chitotela as the two Ministers that are leading the fight to undermine Dr. Chilufya.

He accused Mr Kampyongo and Mr Chitotela of recruiting other Ministers in their crusade to dislodge Dr. Chilufya.

“What is happening is that some of our colleagues in the party especially those serving in Cabinet feel that Dr. Chilufya is using the daily Covid-19 updates to market his leadership potential as a possible Vice President and they are now throwing mud at him,” the source said.

He stated that the recent wave of attacks in the media on Dr. Chilufya’s handling of the Covid-19 response following the lifting of some Covid-19 restrictions was one of the strategies to undermine Dr. Chilufya.

“So these Ministers are paying some known commenters to scandalizes and create a perception that Dr. Chilufya is embarrassing President Lungu over the handling of Covid-19, the idea is once President Lungu gets convinced that Dr. Chilufya is not the right man for the job, he then may be forced to react by sacking him and that will effectively rule him out of the race for the running mate.”

The source pleaded with President Lungu to open his eyes and see the kind of Ministers that are surrounding him.

“As the Central Committee, we are very worried about what is happening around the Presidency. There are a lot of camps and all they are doing is fight those perceived to be working hard. Just look at Dr Chilufya, he is working day and night to lead the fight against Covid-19 but there are out there plotting his downfall,” the source complained.

The Central Committee Member wondered why Dr. Chilufya should single-handedly shoulder the country’s Covid-19 response when President Lungu has been preaching a multisectoral approach.

“This is not about Dr. Chilufya’s competencies. This is about running mate position. Dr. Chilufya makes those pronouncements based on science and with the help of an experienced team of Doctors. Why should they launch a personal attack on him and accuse him of misleading the President? They are fighting him because they know he is a threat to their political plans.”

He said the Covid-19 pandemic should help President Lungu examine the quality of Ministers he is working with.

“The bigger question that should occupy President Lungu’s mind is where are the other Ministers? Why have they all gone into hiding? Does it mean that there is only Chilufya, Bowman Lusambo, and Dora Siliya in the entire Cabinet?”

The source warned that infighting might cost the party’s 2021 re-election.

“If we go on like this, I am afraid we might be giving the opposition an advantage. President Lungu needs to come in and stop this infighting, stabilize the ship, and know who his real Lieutenants areas we go into 2021.”

Efforts to reach Mr. Kampyongo for a comment proved futile while Mr. Chitotela refused to comment saying he will do so at an opportune time.

[Read 518 times, 518 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleNdola City Council and Department of Health told assess the legality of the buildings erected at Prophet Yakobo Yakobo’s Church
Next articleCOVID-19 Survivors Urge Zambia to take Disease Seriously and bemoan Stigmisation

7 COMMENTS

  1. Dr Chilufya is unfit as a running mate just like his boss.See the mess they’ve both created in Covid 19 and last year’s cholera epidemic?

    2

  3. Among all the mentioned ministers, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya is the only one fit to be running mate. Kampyongo??? Definitely not!!!!!

  5. Besides no one among us will be alive in 20201. This figure 20201 is delusional year. Damn it! This LT’s typos can mess you up.
    Fake year, fake news.

    I thank you.

  6. Fake news as per usual. What you need to be reporting and investigating is when upnd is going to party conference and whether all positions including party president are up for grabs. We hear that they might have their conference on Facebook haha. The party leader position is never for grabs because as stated before only a Tonga can rule then. Seer 1 maybe running mate for hh, since both of them are foo.lish and childish

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 3

I am not dissolving LSA Group-Lawrence Sikutwa

Lusaka Businessman Lawrence Sikutwa has reacted to an exposé carried by Lusaka Times on the dissolution of his LSA...
Read more
Feature Politics

Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund distributes PF regalia for to tailors for the Face mask Initiative Project

Chief Editor - 5
The Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund yesterday empowered tailors and fashion designers in Mandevu constituency with materials through the Facemask making Initiative program. Fund National Coordinator...
Read more
General News

PSV Bus drivers praise Government for extending the validity period of licenses from 1 year to 3 years

Chief Editor - 1
Public Service Vehicle (PSV) bus drivers in Lusaka have showered praise on the government for increasing the PSV driver's license validity period from one...
Read more
Health

COVID-19 Survivors Urge Zambia to take Disease Seriously and bemoan Stigmisation

Chief Editor - 1
Two health workers, a doctor and a medical licentiate, who are among frontline workers that have survived the Covid-19 after being infected on duty,...
Read more
Headlines

Some Ministers Plotting Against Dr Chilufya as Race for PF Running Mate Heats Up

Chief Editor - 7
Some Cabinet Ministers have been accused of launching an orchestrated campaign against Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya in the battle to become President Edgar...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Cabinet Effects President Edgar Lungu’s Decision to Reduce his Salary

Headlines Chief Editor - 25
Cabinet has effected President Edgar Lungu's decision to reduce his salary and that of his Cabinet between a range of 15 and 20 percent. In...
Read more

Truck Drivers Continue to Top New COVID-19 Cases

Headlines Chief Editor - 7
10 truck drivers are among the 14 cases of positive COVID-19 cases that Zambia has recorded from 161 tests conducted in the last 24...
Read more

Intimidating, disrupting and closing of media houses that carry alternative views is totally unacceptable-HH

Headlines Chief Editor - 33
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says the thuggish behaviour by PF officials of intimidating, disrupting and closing of media houses that carry alternative views is...
Read more

Government defends New Labour Act after Stakeholders say the Act will Choke Employers

Headlines Chief Editor - 14
Labour Commissioner Givens Muntengwa says the process that needs to be undertaken before the law is enacted was exhausted before coming up with the...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 518 times, 518 reads today]

Related Posts: