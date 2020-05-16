Some Cabinet Ministers have been accused of launching an orchestrated campaign against Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya in the battle to become President Edgar Lungu’s running mate in the 20201 general elections.

The PF is scheduled to go for an elective general conference in July where all the positions will be up for grabs.

A senior PF Central Committee Member who opted to remain anonymous for fear of victimization said it is now worrying to see the number of Ministers ganging up against Dr Chilufya.

The source mentioned Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and his Tourism and Arts counterpart Ronald Chitotela as the two Ministers that are leading the fight to undermine Dr. Chilufya.

He accused Mr Kampyongo and Mr Chitotela of recruiting other Ministers in their crusade to dislodge Dr. Chilufya.

“What is happening is that some of our colleagues in the party especially those serving in Cabinet feel that Dr. Chilufya is using the daily Covid-19 updates to market his leadership potential as a possible Vice President and they are now throwing mud at him,” the source said.

He stated that the recent wave of attacks in the media on Dr. Chilufya’s handling of the Covid-19 response following the lifting of some Covid-19 restrictions was one of the strategies to undermine Dr. Chilufya.

“So these Ministers are paying some known commenters to scandalizes and create a perception that Dr. Chilufya is embarrassing President Lungu over the handling of Covid-19, the idea is once President Lungu gets convinced that Dr. Chilufya is not the right man for the job, he then may be forced to react by sacking him and that will effectively rule him out of the race for the running mate.”

The source pleaded with President Lungu to open his eyes and see the kind of Ministers that are surrounding him.

“As the Central Committee, we are very worried about what is happening around the Presidency. There are a lot of camps and all they are doing is fight those perceived to be working hard. Just look at Dr Chilufya, he is working day and night to lead the fight against Covid-19 but there are out there plotting his downfall,” the source complained.

The Central Committee Member wondered why Dr. Chilufya should single-handedly shoulder the country’s Covid-19 response when President Lungu has been preaching a multisectoral approach.

“This is not about Dr. Chilufya’s competencies. This is about running mate position. Dr. Chilufya makes those pronouncements based on science and with the help of an experienced team of Doctors. Why should they launch a personal attack on him and accuse him of misleading the President? They are fighting him because they know he is a threat to their political plans.”

He said the Covid-19 pandemic should help President Lungu examine the quality of Ministers he is working with.

“The bigger question that should occupy President Lungu’s mind is where are the other Ministers? Why have they all gone into hiding? Does it mean that there is only Chilufya, Bowman Lusambo, and Dora Siliya in the entire Cabinet?”

The source warned that infighting might cost the party’s 2021 re-election.

“If we go on like this, I am afraid we might be giving the opposition an advantage. President Lungu needs to come in and stop this infighting, stabilize the ship, and know who his real Lieutenants areas we go into 2021.”

Efforts to reach Mr. Kampyongo for a comment proved futile while Mr. Chitotela refused to comment saying he will do so at an opportune time.

