The Young African Leaders Initiative YALI has said that it is saddened that some doomsayers are undermining government’s efforts to fight against COVID-19

YALI president Andrew Ntewewe noted that the cynicism against the country’s health architecture and the Minister of Health is nothing but an effort to undermine the impressive, robust,and effective intervention against COVID-19.

Speaking when he addressed the media this morning, Mr. Ntewewe said that the priority, as a country, should be to support President Edgar Lungu’s measures put in place and therefore called on all cooperating partners and Zambians to collaborate with the entire health infrastructure and to ensure that the ravaged economy is equally revamped.

He said that it was a total misplacement of energy to constantly be talking and accusing one another of corruption on donations when the energies should be on being innovative and imaginative on how to seek access to the 30 billion kwacha stimulus package.

“We want to particularly note the gradual, strategic and cautious approach of opening the country for business and announced by president Edgar Lungu which we are in agreement with and must be made known to the public that other countries are opening up for business in order to save their economies despite the high number of people dying from the disease,” he said.

“Currently, there is a K2.5 billion to pay arrears, pensioners and contractors,10 Billion Kwacha for commerce set up particularly to assist women, youth entrepreneurs through banks and the 10.3 Million Dollars for aquaculture through CEEC. This is where the agenda must be. In total, there is an estimated 30 Billion Kwacha for commerce, trade and industry which must be the national agenda to get the economy running again” Mr. Ntewewe emphasized.

Mr Ntewewe reiterated that the COVID-19 is real and its fight must not be trivialized and thanked the health workers for the priceless efforts they are putting in place to manage the pandemic.

