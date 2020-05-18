Muchinga Province PF Chairman Alex Simuwelu says the province is a no go area for UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr Simuwelu says there is time for political campaigns; and there is also a time to suspend all politicking, especially during times when a nation and Province in particular is absorbed in a ferocious war against the Coronavirus pandemic.

He said for Zambia and Muchinga Province, that time is now and not politics.

“This is that time when patriotism and love of country summons us to close ranks and put politics aside as we engage a vicious mutual enemy in a ferocious fight”, he said.

Mr Simuwelu said in a statement that the common enemy Zambia now face is COVID-19 and Muchinga Province has become a hot spot of the war with fierce battles raging in Nakonde, Chinsali and elsewhere in the province.

He said this is a time that calls for seriousness and urgency against an unprecedented pandemic that has the potential to totally wipe out the lives and livelihoods of millions of people in Muchinga and the rest of Zambia.

“We need all hands in the province on deck rallying with our Commander in Chief His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu as he leads the assault on the virus”, he added.

Mr Simuwelu said this is a time for all politicians in the ruling party and opposition alike, to put national interest and patriotism above any other consideration – including political ambition.

He has therefore cautioned all opposition politicians including Mr Hichilema that no radio station in the Province will be allowed to carry out any political programming when they are in the heat of the battle with COVID 19.

Mr Simuwelu said the PF are not being undemocratic by banning radio programs but are being reasonable.

He said during this period, only two themes will be entertained in Muchinga Province namely COVID-19 Sensitisation Programmes and Development Programs.

Mr Simuwelu said any other kind of programming at this time of war is anarchy and the people of Muchinga do not deserve this anarchy.

He said the people of Muchinga will not entertain such reckless irresponsibility as they continue to be strongly behind the coordinated mutisectoral and multidisciplinary approach against COVID-19 which President Lungu is leading in the region and the rest of the country.

The statement comes barely a day after Chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya condemned the disruption and blocking of UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema on two radio stations in Muchinga Province.

