Shepolopolo striker Rachael Kundananji is lamenting the uncertainty surrounding the staging of the delayed Tokyo Olympics amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Zambia women team’s debut Olympics appearance is in limbo as health experts recently warned that the postponed games are unlikely to take place even in 2021 as the coronavirus pandemic may not be fully contained around the world by then.

The games, originally scheduled for this summer, were pushed to July 2021 after the virus spread to over 100 countries.

In an interview, Kundananji of Kazakhstan side BIIK Kazygurt said cancelling the Tokyo Olympics will be unfortunate.

“The issue of the postponed Olympics hurts so much. We really want to participate in Olympics,” the speedy striker said.

“Cancelling Olympics will be sad for us. Not going there will close opportunities for us,” Kundananji.

Shepolopolo secured the Olympics berth last March after beating Cameroon 2-1 in Lusaka to draw 4-4 on aggregate.

“We will have many opportunities as players if we participate in the Olympics. Going there will expose many of us. If we went to the Olympics many of the players can be signed up by foreign clubs. Maybe no one can return home without being signed,” Kundananji said.

Zambia last participated at the Olympics’ football competition in 1988.

