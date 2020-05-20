Economics Association of Zambia President Dr. Lubinda Habazoka has proposed that if the International community really wants to help Africa, aid should come in form of support towards the construction of factories and also protection of mineral resources.
Dr. Habazooka says the international community should help end Illicit financial flows and exploitation of mineral resources and Africa won’t need aid.
He said giving handouts as opposed to job creation makes aid not sustainable for Africa.
Dr. Habazoka has noted that the African population needs jobs for sustainable livelihoods and not food stamps.
He said the World Bank, therefore, should shift its support from funding vague projects to funding construction of actual factories for value addition and import substitution in African countries.
“Jobs and not free money is what Africa wants”, said Dr. Habazoka who said Africa never had a marshal plan after independence.
STOP ASKING FOR AID. MAKE YOUR OWN MONEY. WHY CANT YOU BUILD YOUR OWN FACTORIES IF YOU THINK THEY ARE IMPORTANT? YOU WANT AN AIRLINE INSTEAD OF FACTORIES, TELL YOUR PARTY LEADERS (PF) TO BUILD FACTORIES INSTEAD OF BUILDING HOUSES FROM STOLEN MONEY. YOU REMEMBER THOSE MANY HOUSES WITHOUT THE OWNER, THAT ENOUGH RESOURCES TO BUILD A FACTORY.
The problem African leaders rig elections and fail to rig the vision. It’s possible to create factories and industries with our own resources but who is interested in creating those industries when the leadership is preoccupied with stealing the little we have? We should stop blaming the donors and blame ourselves.
We need visionary leadership not PF.
I always wonder what type of learnt men ad leaders we hv in Africa, are they cursed tht they fail to think ad direct the continent to prosperity. At now the whole Africa it’s only Rwanda President Kagema. We sit on wealth bt we fail to think, bt asking for aid from foreigners. Now it’s even worse, roads, bridges, schools etc are being built by foreign aid.
Africa is over 50years old frm colonial independence bt we still asking for aid frm our former slave drivers. We don’t need any form of aid, we hv resources if properly utilised e.g. like wht they Arabs in Dubai are doing, they a not doing it with aid frm the West bt frm the resources they hv. Same resources look at Nigeria, whr is the money going?
The problem with us we want investors, frm our resources we can’t be investors bt…
You mean as africans you have no brains to think for yourself to construct factories….???
Disappointing comments by the so called learned EAZ President…as usual.
Africa must refrain from aid in whatever form. Africans needs to have a metamorphosis of mind and think about what makes western countries successful and do likewise or better. The mines and factories this guy is talking about can be done by the Africans themselves why should western countries come and get all the mineral resources as well as profits on top of that out of this country whilst we keep a minuscule part in salaries as well as toxic substances polluting our waters, air and land? Come on habazoka we can do better.