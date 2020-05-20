Economics Association of Zambia President Dr. Lubinda Habazoka has proposed that if the International community really wants to help Africa, aid should come in form of support towards the construction of factories and also protection of mineral resources.

Dr. Habazooka says the international community should help end Illicit financial flows and exploitation of mineral resources and Africa won’t need aid.

He said giving handouts as opposed to job creation makes aid not sustainable for Africa.

Dr. Habazoka has noted that the African population needs jobs for sustainable livelihoods and not food stamps.

He said the World Bank, therefore, should shift its support from funding vague projects to funding construction of actual factories for value addition and import substitution in African countries.

“Jobs and not free money is what Africa wants”, said Dr. Habazoka who said Africa never had a marshal plan after independence.

