The Patriots for Economic Progress is saddened with the continued attack on radio stations by Patriotic Front Party members in Muchinga Province, despite several public condemnations of this criminality by President Lungu’s Government.

Patriots for Economic Progress Leader Sean Tembo says this is evidence enough that President Lungu is not taken seriously and is considered a joker by his own party members, hence their continued disregard of his Government’s directives to stop the attacks on radio stations.

Mr Tembo said any President who is unable to instill discipline in his own political party members, to the extent that his members run amok destroying private property and assaulting innocent citizens at radio stations, is a lame-duck president and unsuitable to be the commander in chief of our armed forces.

He has challenged President Lungu to grow a backbone and deal with his unruly Patriotic Front Party members saying if the President is unable to grow the necessary backbone, then he should resign the presidency forthwith.

Mr Tembo has reminded President Lungu that Zambia has continuously existed as a peaceful nation for more than 53 years because of adherence of the citizens to the rule of law.

“Not even UNIP members during the One-Party-State, would have the audacity to attack a radio station, destroy private property and seriously assaulting journalists. Mr. Lungu is hereby advised that the citizens of this Republic will not allow to be held hostage by the unbridled and insatiable political ambitions of a single individual, who is willing to sacrifice our national security in order to preserve his fast dwindling political fortunes in the northern-circuit of Zambia”, said Mr Tembo.

He has called on President Lungu to not only enjoy the privileges that come with being Republican President, but also properly discharge the duties that come with the job, which duties include protecting citizens and their property.

Mr Tembo has demanded that not only should the PF members that attacked radio stations in Muchinga Province be arrested and prosecuted, but also Mr Lungu’s Lusaka Province PF Chairman, Paul Moonga and his accomplices that attacked the PeP peaceful protest along Cairo Road on 28th November 2019 should also be arrested and prosecuted.

He said President Lungu’s most outstanding failures, since the commencement of his Presidency in January of 2015, has been his lack of self-restraint to use any and all means necessary to achieve his political goals, regardless of the damage of his methods on the fabric of this nation, and its posterity.

