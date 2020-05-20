9.5 C
Economy

Youth Activist Stages Lone Protest Over Continued Placing of Chambishi Metals Under Care by Owners

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

Youth activist Chikabala Kaleta has staged a lone protest over the continued placing of Chambishi Metals under care and maintenance by owners Eurasian Resources Group (ERG).

ERB sent 229 workers on forced leave when shutting down operations in February 2020 leaving the firm with a skeleton staff of 29 during the indefinite care and maintenance period.

Mr. Kaleta, who is also a business executive in Chambishi on the Copperbelt, was seen with a placard outside the mine.

In an interview with Lusaka Times after the protest, Mr. Kaleta said the Government should intervene in the Chambishi Metals issue with the same zeal it showed when Mopani Mine sent workers on forced leave recently.

“Government should advise ERG to resume operation or surrender the mine to people who can run Chambishi Metals. I think Government can even do what it did with KCM and later sale the mine to another investor,” he said.

According to records from mine unions, the workforce at Chambishi Metals has reduced over the years from over 1000 to 29.

“It seems our leaders in Chambishi are sleeping. Where is the Member of Parliament (Kampamba Chewe), where is the District Commissioner? We want to see the same zeal the Government showed when Mopani sent miners on forced leave,” Mr Kaleta added.

ERG say lack of feed is one of the factors leading to the placing of the mine under care and maintenance.

Related Posts: