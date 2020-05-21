9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, May 21, 2020
type here...
Columns

KCM partner Trafigura contributes to the COVID-19 fight

By editor
36 views
1
Columns KCM partner Trafigura contributes to the COVID-19 fight
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Trafigura Services South Africa, one of largest buyers of copper from Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), has provided 70,000 face masks worth USD$30,000 (K555,000.00) towards the fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic in Zambia.

Trafigura officials opted to donate the materials to the national fight against COVID-19 via KCM due to restrictions in international movements, which have been caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. Trafigura has pledged to contribute a further 40,000 pairs of protective gloves and 1,400 protective suits for frontline medical personnel, which will be delivered in due course.

KCM Chief Executive Officer Christopher Sheppard said the mining company was glad to represent one of its partners in making the donation towards the fight against the COVID-19 at a time when concerted efforts were required to win the war against the Coronavirus.

Mr Sheppard commented that, “The Coronavirus has emerged as a global enemy whose devastating effects have created far-reaching economic, social and medical dilemma. As such, only a global connect in terms of fighting the COVID-19 will win us this war. It is for this reason that KCM applauds Trafigura for being concerned with the well-being of Zambia and its people and hence making such a significant contribution towards this fight.”

Trafigura’s representative Franck Rogozin said in a message to the government through KCM that his organisation had seen it fit to assist in the COVID-19 fight because of the magnitude of the spread of the virus across many frontiers.

“The distortion to international commerce caused by the COVID-19 is unprecedented in our contemporary times. Trafigura is aware of the numerous challenges this virus has caused for governments and businesses and population in general across the world. We all have to stick together and win the war against COVID-19. We are happy to have been able to contribute vital medical supplies for Zambia’s fight against the virus,” Mr Rogozin said.

[Read 13 times, 13 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleSupreme Court Orders Mopani Mines To Pay Over K240 Million Tax Liability To ZRA

1 COMMENT

  1. But Lusaka water and sanitation has not supplied us with water at PHI without a word from anybody. So how do we fight Covid 19, the president, health minister and health authorities say we should be washing hands but our taps are dry. and it appears the public relations unit of this organization are sleeping because there is no word from anybody whether it is a breakdown or they are just tired of supplying water to us.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Columnseditor - 1

KCM partner Trafigura contributes to the COVID-19 fight

Trafigura Services South Africa, one of largest buyers of copper from Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), has provided 70,000 face...
Read more
Headlines

Supreme Court Orders Mopani Mines To Pay Over K240 Million Tax Liability To ZRA

Chief Editor - 0
MOPANI Copper Mines has been ordered to pay over K240 million tax liability to the Zambia Revenue Authority-ZRA for the years 2006 to 2010....
Read more
General News

High Court Awards Serenje Villagers Compensation For Losing Land

Chief Editor - 4
The Lusaka High Court has ruled that the 13 villagers that were displaced by a commercial farmer in Serenje in 2013 should be compensated. This...
Read more
Feature Politics

ECZ is obliged to conduct the exercise, with or without Covid-19-Sishuwa

Chief Editor - 1
Political Activist Sishuwa Sishuwa has charged that the Electoral Commission of Zambia has no legal powers to postpone an election. Recently, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer...
Read more
Economy

Mulenga Bwalya appointed DBZ CEO

Chief Editor - 3
The Development Bank of Zambia has announced the appointment of Dr. Samuel Mulenga Bwalya as its Managing Director (MD). Dr. Bwalya has over 25 years...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

HIV/AIDS to Corona Virus: Historical Perspective by a Zambian

Columns Chief Editor - 18
By Mwizenge S. Tembo, Ph. D. Professor of Sociology Introduction I was doing my Ph. D. in Sociology in the United States under the sponsored scholarship...
Read more

Covid-19 Has Threatened Sustainable Agenda On Education

Columns Chief Editor - 1
The Zambia National Education Coalition ( ZANEC ) says the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic has threatened Sustainable development Agenda, including Sustainable...
Read more

Coronavirus: What is Madagascar’s ‘herbal remedy’ Covid-Organics?

Columns editor - 15
As COVID-19 spread across Africa and leaders put their countries in lockdown, Madagascan President Andry Rajoelina last month launched an herbal remedy that he...
Read more

Church without borders – a Zambian parish reflects on the use of social media

Columns Chief Editor - 3
By Paul Samasumo - Vatican City Due to COVID-19, Zambia's Livingstone Diocese St Theresa’s Cathedral Administrator, Fr. Clifford Mulasikwanda, found himself with an empty Church,...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 13 times, 13 reads today]

Related Posts: