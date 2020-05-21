Trafigura Services South Africa, one of largest buyers of copper from Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), has provided 70,000 face masks worth USD$30,000 (K555,000.00) towards the fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic in Zambia.

Trafigura officials opted to donate the materials to the national fight against COVID-19 via KCM due to restrictions in international movements, which have been caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. Trafigura has pledged to contribute a further 40,000 pairs of protective gloves and 1,400 protective suits for frontline medical personnel, which will be delivered in due course.

KCM Chief Executive Officer Christopher Sheppard said the mining company was glad to represent one of its partners in making the donation towards the fight against the COVID-19 at a time when concerted efforts were required to win the war against the Coronavirus.

Mr Sheppard commented that, “The Coronavirus has emerged as a global enemy whose devastating effects have created far-reaching economic, social and medical dilemma. As such, only a global connect in terms of fighting the COVID-19 will win us this war. It is for this reason that KCM applauds Trafigura for being concerned with the well-being of Zambia and its people and hence making such a significant contribution towards this fight.”

Trafigura’s representative Franck Rogozin said in a message to the government through KCM that his organisation had seen it fit to assist in the COVID-19 fight because of the magnitude of the spread of the virus across many frontiers.

“The distortion to international commerce caused by the COVID-19 is unprecedented in our contemporary times. Trafigura is aware of the numerous challenges this virus has caused for governments and businesses and population in general across the world. We all have to stick together and win the war against COVID-19. We are happy to have been able to contribute vital medical supplies for Zambia’s fight against the virus,” Mr Rogozin said.

