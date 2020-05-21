Veteran striker Collins Mbesuma has disclosed that he is open to a Chipolopolo return,

The 36-year-old 2012 AFCON winner currently plyas for South African second tierclub Univeisty of Pretoria.

“I am still available if needed. I feel there is something I can still offer at the national team,” Mbesuma told The Times of Zambia.

“I am doing well in my career and scoring goals. This season I managed to score 11 goals and I am sure I can play a part and help the national team.”

Mbesuma last featured for Zambia in 2017 during the reign of Wedson Nyirenda where he scored two goals in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

