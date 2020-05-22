9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 22, 2020
General News

DMMU engages Zambia Correctional Service and Zambia China Mulungushi Textiles to Produce 4 Million face Masks For Schools

By Chief Editor
The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) has engaged the Zambia Correctional Service(ZCS) and Zambia China Mulungushi Textiles on a joint venture to manufacture 4- Million reusable face masks for pupils in examination classes .

Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo says the joint venture is in a bid to support Government’s multisectoral response to the Coronavirus pandemic. Mr. Kampyongo said that the first batch of two million face masks will be manufactured before schools reopen on June 1.

The Minister was speaking during a press briefing held in Lusaka today.

And Mr. Kampyongo says the second batch of the face masks will be delivered on time to enable pupils have access to learning facilities without fear of contracting the virus.

Meanwhile, Schools in Livingstone have intensified preparations in readiness for reopening of examination classes on June 1.

District Education Board Secretary Aiden Kambunga has told ZNBC News in an interview that his office working with health authorities and the Livingstone City Council is already putting up measures to ensure that the schools are ready for learners under the new normal.

And Livingstone City Council Public Relations Manager Melvin Mukela has said the local authority has already disinfected Hillcrest Technical Secondary School and that the rest of the schools will be disinfected before reopening.

Meanwhile, Minister of General Education David Mabumba has called on parents and guardians to work with school authorities to enhance preparedness against Covid-19, as schools re-open for examination classes on June 1.

Mr. Mabumba says parents and guardians should foster relations with the government in ensuring that NO learner misses examinations in December due to the Covid-19.

He says the school calendar has been adjusted to avoid a crisis in the education sector in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The minister was speaking after touring Chibombo Secondary School in Central Province.

Mr. Mabumba was impressed with the setting up of a Sick Bay at the school to be used in an event of any suspected case of Covid-19 among pupils and sanitation measures put in place to prevent the disease.

He advised the administration to work hard and support President Edgar Lungu’s wish for learners to attain good education while encouraging them to create a conducive environment at the school.

And Acting School Head Teacher Raphael Mbewe revealed that the school has come up with 17 examination classes out of the initial 9 classes.

