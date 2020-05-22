[Read 190 times, 190 reads today]
My Ghana friend how are you brother….Chinese have become too much we need to get rid of them
Its our miserable non-thinking leaders to blame. People become Presidents to make their nation bigger beggars. When all you do is beg beg beg those with money know they can manipulate you. Come with your begging bowl and we will demAND a share of the wealth in your nation that you cant even see. You cant see your wealth because you are too lazy and are always looking for quick money. Have any of you Zedians read the story of The Arab and the camel? Go read it ND YOU WILL SEE HOW A CAMEL WHICH WAS outside a tent eventually ended up inside the tent and kicked its master out. Thats what the Chinese will do to Africa
Our country has been sold by greedy politicians
This is the result of the entire PF leadership ignorance from their founding
What makes news? Drama. Sensation and worst case scenarios. Our Ghanaian friend here would want us to believe that there’s currently a chinese invasion in Zambia but may I ask: are there no English signposts in China?
What about Ghana, in what language are the signposts there? In Ashanti? Or is English the indigeneous language of Ghanaians?
Stale news. Lusaka Times. What has happened to you.