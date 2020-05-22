Kitwe United captain Moses Lolozi fears Kitwe City Council’s decision to halt funding to Chingalika will derail the team’s momentum to secure promotion back to the FAZ Super Division.

Council has stopped funding Chingalika after the club was registered as a private entity arguing that Local Government regulations prohibits councils from funding private firms.

This development has led to Kitwe failing to pay players monthly wages and winning bonuses.

In an interview in Kitwe, Lolozi said players want the funding impasse to be resolved urgently.

“This issue of sponsorship has negatively affected us as players. We have not been paid for about four months and when you talk about winning bonus we have just been paid once. Now how can we live, how can we survive and pay rentals,” Lolozi said.

“Football is a physical sport, you need energy to train. With these problems you won’t have the concentration to train, it will affect you emotionally, physically and mentally,” the star defender lamented.

The Buchi Boys are fourth on the FAZ National Division League with 45 points from 22 matches played.

As at week 24, Kitwe, who have two un-played games, are two points behind leaders Prison Leopards.

“We just hope and pray that this issue will be resolved so that it does not affect our plan to go to the Super Division. Such issues will deteriorate the player’s motivation. We need support and motivation for us to concentrate,” Lolozi said.

Kitwe were demoted from the Super Division last year during the transitional season.

