President Edgar Lungu is this afternoon expected to address the nation on the Covid-19. According to a statement made available to the media by his Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe, the Presidential Address will start at 16:00 hours, will be carried live on ZNBC TV and Radio.

During his last address to the nation a fortnight ago, President Lungu announced the re-opening of schools for examination classes on June 1, restaurants, gyms, and Casinos subject to adhering to prescribed public health guidelines, regulations, and certification. The President also directed the Ministry of Finance to simplify the modalities on how companies can access the ten billion Kwacha stimulus package which has been provided by the government.

Meanwhile, Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila has made adjustments of PF members who can attend the Commemorations of this year’s Africa Freedom Day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a circular to all PF structures countrywide, Mr. Mwila said the commemoration by the rank and file of the Party during this year’s Africa Freedom Day which falls on Monday 25th has been adjusted.

Mr. Mwila said unlike the 350 people that attended the commemoration last year, State House will this year host only a total of 40 invited guests.

He said he as Secretary-General of the Party will represent the PF at State House.

Mr. Mwila said attendance at the ceremonial laying of wreaths at the Freedom Statue, will only be limited to President Edgar Lungu as well as Defence and Service Chiefs, and a few ministers where he will also represent the party.

At the Provincial level, Mr. Mwila said the will be no public gathering in all provinces.

Mr. Mwila emphasized that Africa Freedom Day is undoubtedly the most significant day on the collective African Calendar.

“While COVID-19 has restricted our gathering to commemorate it, we are all encouraged to use this day to renew our individual resolve for the total economic emancipation of our continent which is in line with the ideals of Patriotic Front”, he said.

