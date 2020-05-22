9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 22, 2020
General News

Some Commercial Banks Are Deduction More Than One Loan Installment from One Salary

By Chief Editor
The Fire Services Union of Zambia has written to the Bankers Association of Zambia to complain over the deduction of more than one loan installment from a single salary of its members by some Commercial Banks.

Union General Secretary Clement Mulenga says this has caused Union members to go home with nothing for many months amidst the serious economic hardships.

Mr Mulenga said the situation has been necessitated by the salary arrears and delays currently the local authorities are experiencing.

He said the Union appreciates that Banks are in business and must recover their money, but not to the extent of promoting destitution in their clients.

In a statement, Mr Mulenga has lamented that Banks should create financial capacity in their clients and not the opposite.

He has since implored the Bankers Association of Zambia to engage Commercial Banks not to be deducting more than one installment from a single salary because this is not the workers problem but the employer.

  1. Why politely write to the Banker’s association just name and shame the banks as this is daylight robbery…I mean by the time the Banker’s Association investigates and replies it will be after a month.

  2. Banks need to act in an ethical manner, especially as they know people are not being paid by their employers.

  3. Is there no Financial ombudsman or Regulator in Zambia to forward such complaints….Banker’s association is there to represent Banks interests as they pay subscription to it. I suspect these banks have done this to the average joe out there who has no union to represent them because they can get away with it.

