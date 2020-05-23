Collins Mbesuma has some advice for unsettled Orlando Pirates and Zambia striker Justin Shonga.

Shonga is enduring a poor third season at Pirates without any league goals before the campaign was halted in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic after sparkling in his first two terms in the South African PSL.

The Chipolopolo striker has even been linked with moves to Tanzania, Egypt and Spain during the course of his poor season at Pirates.

“For me, he must be prepared to fight for his place at Pirates because it’s a big club. If he doesn’t play at Pirates that affects his chances to play for the national team. I can say, he must stay and fight for his position and he can’t relax,” Mbesuma told Goal.com.

“If there’s no chance for him to play at Pirates, he needs to find a team and get a loan move and that depends on his contract at Pirates because the more you sit, the more he won’t perform and realize his dream of going to Europe. He will get game time elsewhere.”

