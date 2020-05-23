President Edgar Lungu has directed the Ministry of Health to handle the Nakonde situation the way they handled Kafue District where Business was allowed to follow as they conducted screening and testing.

President Lungu said business is Nakonde has greatly been hampered by the recent restrictions as a result of COVID-19.

The President said businesses must be allowed to flow as they conducted screening and testing.

He said Nakonde is an income generating boarder town and its revenue is significant to the economy of Zambia therefore all the wheels of the economy in Nakonde must be kept running in the context of yhe new normal.

President Lungu said to avoid other border towns experiencing a flare up of cases, Provincial Ministers must be proactive with strict surveillance on Movement of people across boarders.

He directed all provincial ministers to ensure that citizens adhere to health guidelines.

And President Lungu said he is concerned that the Ministry of Health has continued to keep in quarantine citizens who have tested positive who have no symptoms.

He said this state of Affairs could just expose these persons to further infection and is leading to unproductivity and waste of space for those who are I’ll.

President Lungu has therefore directed that citizens who have tested positive but are not showing symptoms be allowed to go in self isolation and strictly observe health guidelines.

The Head of state said health officials must conduct surveillance on such persons and has urged their families to be their brothers and sisters keepers and said only patients showing COVID-19 and those with underlying conditions such as TB and HIV/AIDS must be in quarantine.

Meanwhile, the President says he expect the Ministers of General Education, Local Government and Health to adequately prepare for the reopening of examination classes and at the same time ensure that the health guidelines are strictly followed.

He said as for the reopening of colleges and Universities, this awaits the conclusion of the ongoing stakeholder consultations.

Further, the President directed Government Ministries and Departments, trading places, markets, bust stations and work places to ensure strict adherence to health regulations, guidelines and certification.

He also directed Secretary to Cabinet to ensure that the public service begins to operate at optimum capacity and effectively in the new normal.

On the reopening of Bars and Night Clubs which he closed in his first COVID-19 address, president lungu said he realises the fact that the businesses are critical to their livelihoods and Zambias social economic fabric.

He has informed them that their outlets will be opened once consultations finish about how they should operate in this COVID-19 period.

He since directed the Ministers of Local Government, Health, and Commerce to quicken these consultations.

