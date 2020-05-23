9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, May 23, 2020
President Lungu directs the Ministry of Health to handle the Nakonde situation the way they handled Kafue District

By Chief Editor
President Edgar Lungu has directed the Ministry of Health to handle the Nakonde situation the way they handled Kafue District where Business was allowed to follow as they conducted screening and testing.

President Lungu said business is Nakonde has greatly been hampered by the recent restrictions as a result of COVID-19.

The President said businesses must be allowed to flow as they conducted screening and testing.

He said Nakonde is an income generating boarder town and its revenue is significant to the economy of Zambia therefore all the wheels of the economy in Nakonde must be kept running in the context of yhe new normal.

President Lungu said to avoid other border towns experiencing a flare up of cases, Provincial Ministers must be proactive with strict surveillance on Movement of people across boarders.

He directed all provincial ministers to ensure that citizens adhere to health guidelines.

And President Lungu said he is concerned that the Ministry of Health has continued to keep in quarantine citizens who have tested positive who have no symptoms.

He said this state of Affairs could just expose these persons to further infection and is leading to unproductivity and waste of space for those who are I’ll.

President Lungu has therefore directed that citizens who have tested positive but are not showing symptoms be allowed to go in self isolation and strictly observe health guidelines.

The Head of state said health officials must conduct surveillance on such persons and has urged their families to be their brothers and sisters keepers and said only patients showing COVID-19 and those with underlying conditions such as TB and HIV/AIDS must be in quarantine.

Meanwhile, the President says he expect the Ministers of General Education, Local Government and Health to adequately prepare for the reopening of examination classes and at the same time ensure that the health guidelines are strictly followed.

He said as for the reopening of colleges and Universities, this awaits the conclusion of the ongoing stakeholder consultations.

Further, the President directed Government Ministries and Departments, trading places, markets, bust stations and work places to ensure strict adherence to health regulations, guidelines and certification.

He also directed Secretary to Cabinet to ensure that the public service begins to operate at optimum capacity and effectively in the new normal.

On the reopening of Bars and Night Clubs which he closed in his first COVID-19 address, president lungu said he realises the fact that the businesses are critical to their livelihoods and Zambias social economic fabric.

He has informed them that their outlets will be opened once consultations finish about how they should operate in this COVID-19 period.

He since directed the Ministers of Local Government, Health, and Commerce to quicken these consultations.

  1. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the strain of coronavirus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), a respiratory illness. Colloquially known as the coronavirus, it was previously referred to by its provisional name, 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). As described by the National Institutes of Health, it is the successor to SARS-CoV-1. SARS-CoV-2 is a positive-sense single-stranded RNA virus. It is contagious in humans, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has designated the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19 a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, Wikimedia.
    So ACT like you already have it.
    . Always wear face mask
    . Observe social distance
    . Avoid social gatherings
    . No hugs, kisses and stay home as much…

  2. … much as possible.
    .Don’t politick over it.
    .Don’t boot lick over it.
    .Cut side chicks.
    .Suspend visits to brothel like facilities, especially you deads who don’t wanna hear ECL out.

    Remember! Act like you already have it. It’s a new normal. A normalcy born out’a the abnormal. And that’s the way to get by.

  3. What the fvck is talking about Nakonde again? That was 3 weeks ago, even the quarantine period has already past. Why start planning now?

    1

