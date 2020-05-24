By Miles Sampa
Disturbing now proven occurences at the Chinese owned and managed Simona cement plant. This morning we got a text from a brave whistleblower a Zambian worker from the plant. Him and other over 100 Black workers have been held hostage inside the factory and not allowed to go home because they can bring back Coronavirus. They have been threatened with getting fired if they ever left the plant.
Our fact-finding mission later in the afternoon proved that indeed it’s the factual position. Both the Zambian workers we spoke to and the Chinese supervisor we spoke to via a Zambian interpreter confirmed that Covid19 is the reason they have not been allowed to go home for about 8 weeks (2 to 3 months).
We told the Chinese supervisor that this is slavery reloaded. Black Zambians did not originate Coronavirus. It originated in China and first imported into Zambia via France .
The Chinese management and Executives in the meantime are allowed to go home every night and come back next morning.
I ordered them to release the workers tonight and allow them to go and see their wives and children.
Over 60% of labour workforce at this plant are from our City and the rest from Chongwe and Kafue Districts.
I will cascade this anomaly to my Ministers for further indulgence and reprimand if possible.
Overwhelmed with this particular complaint of workers locked in for months by various Chinese owned companies.
Meantime, I am off to another whistleblower with an exact complaint along Airport road.
PF government has given too much powers to manipulate my fellow citizens. But don’t worry Bally will fix them and fix PF government officials.
Zambians are now slaves like in their country. This can’t even happen in lawless countries like Somalia.
We have to vote out PF government and put a responsible Bally’s government to fix this inequality.
PF must go!
Too much hate for Chinese from the dead camp.
But before I say much, this story ought to be verified.
To much fake news in this country. Certain sectors of the economy ought to open.
It is clear that Chinese in Zambia have their own government. PF government beat up citizens, churches closed over the corona-thing, but no Chinese company ever closed.
We told you, beating up citizens in bars was mayor Miles Sampa’s job, not Lusambo. Inspection of company compliance is PF’s ministers job.
Useless. We told you this as soon as the first Chinese dropped his bribes at your doorstep. You already have whistleblower stockpiled on your office desks. Mwe mbwa mwe. We are no longer laughing now.
But at Chambishi mine same practice has been endorsed, iwe Sampa dont you rread your state newspapers?
Your Worship the Mayor of Lusaka Councillor Miles Bwalya Sampa, look for some Zambian citizens who hv studied in China. They will tell you about wht their Chinese hosts told them. And this is that to hold China together it takes a strong-arm government and not elements of Western democracy as found in post-colonial states such as Zambia. China it is feared can break up into chaos without a strong and centralized state as provided by the Communist Party of China. Post-colonial states are always a poor copy of the colonial power that constituted them as political entities and the traditional societies they preside over.
Sorry, but the story makes me feel like I am watching Shawa’s TV station.
Without verification, I am sorry to say this sounds social media fake news; Watchdoggy style.
Damn it!
The question is why are these whistleblowers not going to the labor officers and the minister of labour? Then I remembered the horse shoe saga.
So, the PF government has made its own citizens to be enslaved by Chinese companies in Zambia. This is a serious shameful scandal of modern slavery in a so called independent nation. This has never happened any where in Africa let alone in the world except in China and some repressive countries. Surely Zambians must free themselves from this enslavement in exchange for Chinese donations and funding of PF regime and its corruption.
Indeed PF MUST GO.