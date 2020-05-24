By Miles Sampa

Disturbing now proven occurences at the Chinese owned and managed Simona cement plant. This morning we got a text from a brave whistleblower a Zambian worker from the plant. Him and other over 100 Black workers have been held hostage inside the factory and not allowed to go home because they can bring back Coronavirus. They have been threatened with getting fired if they ever left the plant.

Our fact-finding mission later in the afternoon proved that indeed it’s the factual position. Both the Zambian workers we spoke to and the Chinese supervisor we spoke to via a Zambian interpreter confirmed that Covid19 is the reason they have not been allowed to go home for about 8 weeks (2 to 3 months).

We told the Chinese supervisor that this is slavery reloaded. Black Zambians did not originate Coronavirus. It originated in China and first imported into Zambia via France .

The Chinese management and Executives in the meantime are allowed to go home every night and come back next morning.

I ordered them to release the workers tonight and allow them to go and see their wives and children.

Over 60% of labour workforce at this plant are from our City and the rest from Chongwe and Kafue Districts.

I will cascade this anomaly to my Ministers for further indulgence and reprimand if possible.

Overwhelmed with this particular complaint of workers locked in for months by various Chinese owned companies.

Meantime, I am off to another whistleblower with an exact complaint along Airport road.

