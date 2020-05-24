NITROGEN Chemicals of Zambia in Kafue has started delivering Fertilizer for the 2020/2021 farming season to district where it has been contracted by government to distribute farming input.

On Friday morning, the giant Fertilizer manufacturing company kick-started the delivery of basal dressing fertilizer to Chongwe district where it delivered 90 tons of Compound D which will be distributed to farmers soon.

Speaking during the launch of the Chongwe depot, NCZ Sales and Marketing Manager Cleopatra Chanda disclosed that government has this year contracted the giant fertilizer manufacturing company to produce and distribute 10,000 metric tons of D Compound for the 2020/2021 farming season in Lusaka Province.

Chanda commended government for awarding Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia a total of 10,000 metric tons of Compound D fertilizer for distribution in Lusaka Province.

She said Agriculture is the main driver of attaining the vision 2030, saying government’s commitment to the Agriculture sector was evident enough to the realization of the vison 2030 which places Agriculture sector as a priority sector towards the social economic transformation of the country.

“As Nitrogen chemicals of Zambia, we are thankful to the government under the able leadership of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for recognizing NCZ as a strategic partner in fostering agriculture development in the country” Chanda said

And officiating at the launch, Chongwe District Commissioner Robster Mwanza disclosed that NCZ has been contracted to distribute 350 tons of D compound fertilizer for the 2020/2021 to the district.

Mwanza commended NCZ for it’s pro-activeness by ensuring that the fertilizer was delivered in good time to Chongwe district.

He said his office will ensure that inputs for the 2020/2021 farming season are distributed to the intended farmers in the district in order to enhance agricultural production in Chongwe.

“I want to take this opportunity to instruct leaders of Cooperatives in Chongwe to ensure that only eligible farmers benefit from the inputs so that government’s vision of ensuring food security both at household and National levels is achieved” Mwanza stated.

He urged beneficiary farmers of inputs of the 2020/2021 farming

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]