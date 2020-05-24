9.5 C
President Lungu Wishes Dora Siliya Quick Recovery After She Tested Positive for COVID-19

By Chief Editor
President Edgar Lungu has sent a message of Goodwill and quick recovery to Information Minister Dora Siliya after she tested positive to COVID-19.

In a message sent to Ms. Siliya, the President described her as a champion against Covid-19.

President Lungu has also described Ms. Siliya who is also Chief Government Spokesperson as a patriotic citizen who loves her Country by continuing to send messages of precaution against the coronavirus.

The President has wished Ms. Siliya Gods’ blessings as she stays in self-isolation and hopes to see her soon in the cabinet.

This is according to a statement sent to ZNBC News this evening by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.

Last evening, Ms. Siliya revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19. In a video message posted on her Twitter account, Ms. Siliya said that she has been very involved in the last three month in the communication and fight against the Coronavirus Pandemic with her Government Colleagues and that even after taking all precautions like washing her hand and face regularly, masking and maintaining social distance as much as possible, she tested Positive for COVID-19 Yesterday and immediately went into self-isolation.

Ms. Siliya further said that she is at the moment asymptomatic and is not showing any symptoms or feeling ill despite being positive.

The Minister further disclosed that she has alerted the Ministry of Health and given them all her contacts, especially in the last 10 days.

She has also given all the persons to the medical authorities in relation to all persons she has come into contact with within the last 10 days.

Ms. Siliya said that all her contacts will be contacted by Health Professionals and urged them to remain calm and work with the Health Officials so that they are kept safe, together with their families.

The Minister urged the public to continue with social distancing and masking and urged the public to remove the face mask with much care to avoid self-contamination

5 COMMENTS

  1. Both Lungu and Dorah should now go for contact tracing. This is it for them so i wish both of them happy retirement too.

    2

  2. How did Fora get the virus when we have been told daily that the people infected in the numbers presented are foreign truck drivers?

    1

  3. Interesting series of events. The president allows non critical Covid patients to be treated at home and a day later, boom, Dola has tested positive and she is in self quarantine at home.

    1

  4. Corona virus is making Dora lead by example.
    Please don’t open schools until we’re certain we got this.

    Our physicians must not wait for the world to find treatment. We should be proactive in finding solutions to this disease. How can Senegal be doing something about it as we fold our hands waiting for a remedy from the West.
    Damn it, where is Sondashi?
    We need Sondashi Formula II. Can’t we have a Zambia got treatment for Covid-19.
    This damp ground of the country, awe mwe. The only country you hear a Pharmaceutical company closing due to SARS-CoV-2. Dope!

    1

  5. @chichi, asymptomatic or mild symptoms Patients Are equally on self quarantine elsewhere and if symptoms worsens can access the hospital. Consider the bed/ ward space and number of health staffs and workloads in hospitals/ clinics. Thanks,SB.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

