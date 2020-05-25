9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 25, 2020
Sports

Kundananji Dreams of Europe Move

By sports
Shepolopolo striker Rachael Kundananji has revealed her dream to play in England and Spain.

Kundananji currently plays for Kazakhstan side BIIK Kazygurt.

In a recent interview, the Zambia forward said she admires the type of football displayed in Spain and England.

“I have now settled down here in Kazakhstan. I have finished one season and started another that has been disturbed by coronavirus,” Kundanaji said.

“The next step I want to take if God allows is going to play in the Spanish league. Spanish league is very competitive; I admire that league very much,” she said.

Kundananji added: “If not Spain I would like to play in other European countries like England.”

She also spoke about life during the coronavirus pandemic that halted the world sport in the second quarter of 2020.

“Coronavirus has disturbed many programmes but we still train. I do road run, sometimes ball work but it is a big challenge because football is a team sport. You need to be in a group to even know the areas in which you are behind.”

