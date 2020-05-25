9.5 C
Protection of journalists and media institutions needs to be enhanced in the run-up to next year’s tripartite elections

By Chief Editor
Kitwe based political activist Kelvin Chipili is calling for the enhanced protection of journalists and media institutions in the run-up to next year’s tripartite elections.

Suspected Patriotic Front supporters recently disrupted a live paid for radio programme that featured UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema at Isoka FM.

Similar incidents had earlier in that week occurred at Mpika FM and Muchinga Radio Station in Chinsali.

In an interview with Lusaka Times on the Copperbelt, Mr. Chipili said Police should take a leading role in ensuring that journalists are protected from attacks perpetuated by political party cadres.

“I am greatly concerned with the continued intimidation and harassment of the media. It is unfortunate that journalists are vulnerable to attacks from political party cadres,” he said.

“The police should come on board and ensure that they provide security to the media. Police must be vigilante and ensure that they protect reporters in media institutions,” Mr Chipili said.

He added that political parties have a duty to speak against violence and take action against erring members.

“A free press plays an important role in a democratic society and allowing the dissemination of information. So, political parties should also sensitise their cadres against violence. The law has no selection and must be applied fairly,” Mr Chipili said.

