Tuesday, May 26, 2020
If My COVID-19 Positive Test had leaked, it would have undermined the fight, Dora tells BBC

By Chief Editor
Zambia’s Information Minister Dora Siliya has told the BBC that she publicly shared her Covid-19 test results to fight stigma associated with the respiratory illness caused by coronavirus.

Ms Siliya said that she was afraid the stigma would impede the fight against the virus-like it did for HIV in Zambia. Ms Siliya said she felt that if her test results had leaked it would undermine the fight against stigma.

“I felt if I did not share my status in terms of the COVID, people will be treating this the same way they do with HIV.

The minister said some Zambians still don’t believe Covid-19 is real. She said the behavioral change has only been seen among the elite in the city, but those in rural areas still think coronavirus only affects those who travel abroad.

“There are people who still think it is a disease for those other people.”

And Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organization (WHO) regional head for Africa, has praised Ms. Siliya for being open and sharing important information on COVID-19 risk and prevention measures.

Ms Moeti said “Such candor is vital to the fighting stigma around the virus. I wish you a speedy recovery,”

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Zambia is 920, with 7 deaths and 336 recoveries.

1 COMMENT

  1. A minister who doesnt trust the system she operates in……..a system where leakage is a norm. Instead of her being concerned about transmiting the virus, she is concern about her health records being leaked.
    If the “rural areas still think coronavirus only affects those who travel abroad”, then there might be something missing in terms of communication, and yet she is a minister of information.
    Well, ba Dora wish you well, and better hype than this in future.

