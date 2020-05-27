Chief government spokesperson Hon Dora Siliya has expressed disappointment over comments attributed to Former Commerce minister Bob Sichinga about her COVID-19 Test.

Ms. Siliya who on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 and currently in quarantine said that it was shocking that a person that visited the inside of a classroom can accuse her of faking COVID 19 results.

Expressing her views through her recent posting, Ms. Siliya said that she is in her room trying to focus on reading her research material which hasn’t been easy. She adds that she is shocked by the accusations of faking Corona Virus results.

“By implication, I connived with trained lab officials who did my test just to humour some very aneroxic minds there such as that of Bob Sichinga” she questioned.

“Point of education; common sense is not to just count and read, it must lead to behavioral change.” she advised Sichinga

She further adviced Mr Sichinga not to share pedestrian opinions and wait until he has something important to say to help mother Zambia.

She has since wished and prayed for a quick recovery for herself and many others in her situation.

Mr Sichinga recently said that there was a need for an independent evaluation of Information Minister Dora Siliya’s claims that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on the announcement by Siliya that she had tested positive to Covid-19, Sichinga said he had difficulty trusting anything that came from President Edgar Lungu’s government.

Sichinga said this is the same government that recently received a Chinese delegation into the country, through the VIP section without conducting any checkups on them, including quarantining them, despite the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic started from that same country.

He said he, therefore, did not know what to make of Siliya’s announcement, whether it was true or was just merely attention-seeking, and showing to the donor community that the pandemic in Zambia was serious and therefore warranting them to continue with their support.

“I have no idea whether she has COVID or not, whether she has contracted the virus or just attention-seeking…whether this is an avenue they are using to get donor support, I don’t know,” Sichinga said.

He said he also did not know whether Siliya was using this to draw attention away from Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, whom she has been holding the briefings with on the virus after it was recently reported that he had been summoned by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on corruption allegations.

Sichinga, therefore, said there was a need for an independent medical inquiry into Siliya’s claim, although he doubted whether the same inquiry would be independent

