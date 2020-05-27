Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has tested positive for COVID-19. Dr Chilufya becomes the second Cabinet Minister to test positive for the pandemic after Chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya last week.
Updating the nation on COVID-19 in Lusaka today, Secretary to Cabinet Dr Simon Miti said the Minister took a test for the Coronavirus and the results have come out positive.
Dr Miti said Dr Chilufya has gone into self-isolation and will remain there until he is discharged by health authorities.
He said health officials have commenced contact tracing to ensure that his contacts do not transmit the virus.
Meanwhile, Dr Miti has announced that the country has in the last five days recorded 137 COVID-19 cases bringing the cumulative number of Coronavirus cases to 1,057.
He said this is out of the 4, 264 tests conducted in the last five days and that the cases were detected through Community screening, contact tracing, point of entry screening, contact tracing, point of entry screening and health facility surveillance.
Dr Miti said 56 cases are from routine screening with Lusaka recording 19, Nakonde with 27, Chilanga 5, Ndola 3, Chinsali 1 and Kitwe 1.
He said 33 were Truck Drivers 24 of them from Nakonde, 2 in Ndola, 2 in Chipata and 1 in Chirundu while 26 are health workers all from Lusaka, 16 contacts to known cases, 7 from Nakonde 6 in Lusaka, 1 in Kabwe and 2 in Mansa.
Dr Miti said 4 cases were from Hospital Surveillance all from UTH, 2 from points of entry at Nakonde.
And Dr Miti said 443 patients were discharged in the last five days 392 of them from Muchinga, 39 from Levy Isolation centre in Lusaka, 6 from Copperbelt, 5 from Kabwe and 2 in Lusaka.
Zambian watchdog
Photo of the day: shaking hands despite coronavirus
17 March 2020 10:45
Minister of health Chitalu Chilufya shaking bare hands after receiving a donation of K100, 000. This was during the press briefing where he announced escalated measures on the prevention of Covid19. One of the measures was that people should observe hygiene and avoid handshakes
Wish him a quick recovery, as a precaution they should also monitor the BP. I hope he isn’t one of the contacts because they used to sit close to each other. We don’t want COVID-19 in Cabinet
The whole cabinet starting with Chagwa must immediately self quarantine. They are a menacing health danger to society!
I think they should now open prime tv , i mean even after arm twisting media houses to broadcast mahala covid messages, they too were not adhering to the health guidelines.
