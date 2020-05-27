9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
type here...
Headlines

No Amount of Lies Will Derail the MMD Train – Chitika

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Headlines No Amount of Lies Will Derail the MMD Train - Chitika
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Opposition New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) National Secretary Hon Elizabeth Chitika has dismissed an online story that alleged that the MMD had been evicted from their Kabulonga Secretariat for failure to pay rentals as fake.

Hon. Chitika who was found getting an update from the Lusaka MMD Provincial leadership in light of the COVID 19 at the MMD Secretariat this afternoon said that the story was false.

“Thank You for coming through. This is the only National Secretariat that we as the MMD have. And as you can see, business is going on as usual and our office is open. If we were evicted, we wouldn’t have been here. Those are lies and they should be treated as a pinch of salt”, Hon. Chitika said.

Hon Chitika further alleged that those lies were being done by well-known enemies of the Party.

“We as the party have intelligence reports that that cheap propaganda was done by our Colleagues who lost the MMD leadership case last year. We are not surprised by their behavior. They are still nursing their court defeat. They have failed to believe that they are no longer MMD as the courts ruled that they remain expelled members. They are so bitter that they can create anything to embarrass the party”, Hon. Chitika said.

Hon. Chitika said that the landlord is looking for Mr. Felix Mutati and Raphael Nakachinda to pay a water bill of K25,000.

“To the Contrary, We found that the Secretariat had no running water for almost a year when we regot it back last November as our colleagues were not paying monthly water bills resulting in water bills accumulating to K25,000. The Secretariat had a stench like a toilet at a busy bus stop. The landlord is pursuing Nakachinda and Mutati for this bill”, Hon. Chitika said.

Hon. Chitika then said that No amount of lies will derail the MMD from forming Government next year.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleEdgar Lungu has to apologise to former US Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote over Victimisation of a Gay Couple

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

No Amount of Lies Will Derail the MMD Train – Chitika

Opposition New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) National Secretary Hon Elizabeth Chitika has dismissed an online story that...
Read more
General News

Edgar Lungu has to apologise to former US Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote over Victimisation of a Gay Couple

Chief Editor - 0
President of the opposition Patriots for Economic Progress Sean Tembo has challenged President Edgar Lungu to apologise to former US Ambassador to Zambia Daniel...
Read more
General News

Local Government Minister Opposes Lusaka Mayor for closing down abusive Chinese owned businesses

Chief Editor - 0
In his usual style of contradicting other government officials on matters of national interest, Local Government Minister Charles Banda has come out strong...
Read more
Headlines

Government should not ransom the Future of Youths and Zambians on a Paltry $3.5 million Karma Gold Investment-Kalaba

Chief Editor - 0
Democratic Party President Harry Kalaba has written to President Edgar Lungu on the ongoing debate regarding the alliance between ZCCM-IH and Karma Limited that...
Read more
General News

Former UNZA Vice Chancellor Prof. Mutale Chanda dies

Chief Editor - 17
Former University of Zambia Vice Chancellor Prof. Mutale Chanda has died. He died in Lusaka on May 25th 2020 after a short illness. He...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

We Shall Defend Our Party Assets, MMD Responds to Former President Rupiah Banda

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 22
The Opposition New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) has said that they will fight and defend it's Party Assets from being looted. MMD Spokesperson...
Read more

The President Failed to Incorporate Attacks on Media by Cadres on Covic-19 Update

Feature Politics editor - 29
What is the position of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu on the continued wave of attack on media? Attack on media by PF cadres has been...
Read more

UPND MPs will defect to PF next year, They have already approached us-Sunday Chanda

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 26
PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says a number of UPND Members of Parliament will defect to the ruling party next year because they are...
Read more

Protection of journalists and media institutions needs to be enhanced in the run-up to next year’s tripartite elections

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 8
Kitwe based political activist Kelvin Chipili is calling for the enhanced protection of journalists and media institutions in the run-up to next year’s tripartite...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts: