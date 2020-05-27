9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Work Extremely Hard To Help Government Reduce Incidences of Audit Queries-President Lungu

By Chief Editor
36 views
5
Headlines Work Extremely Hard To Help Government Reduce Incidences of Audit Queries-President Lungu
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu has observed the urgent need to further tighten controls in the application and management of public service resources.

The Head of State has emphasized the need for those in key positions to work extremely hard to help government reduce incidences of audit queries.

President Lungu said this at State House when he sworn in Mr. Chibwe Mulonda as Controller Internal Audit at Ministry of Finance and Ms Clare Mwamba Mubanga Mazimba as Deputy Auditor General in Charge of Corporate Services.

“As you may already be aware, the outbreak of the global pandemic, the Coronavirus, coupled with severe droughts and floods that have ravaged some parts of our country, have negatively impacted the smooth implementation of the 2020 national budget. This is in terms of both revenue and expenditure,” said the President.

“It is at this critical time that you should upscale your dedication to duty by ensuring prudent utilization of the meager government resources and strict compliance to public finance management guidelines of which auditing plays a significant role.”

President Lungu was confident that with the their vast individual experiences and skills in public service financial management, they will rise to the occasion and help identify control weaknesses that might exacerbate misapplication and mismanagement of resources.

“May I congratulate both of you on your individual promotions. I am glad that both of you were previously holding positions of directors of finance at the ministry of finance. Let me now address you individually. Mr Chibwe Nobert Mulonda, controller of internal audit, ministry of finance; until this appointment, you were director of finance at the ministry of finance. you joined government as an accountant and has served for 18 years rising through ranks,” he added.

“You have now been sworn-in as controller of internal audit in the ministry of finance. Your promotion is well deserved. Mrs. Clare Mwamba Mazimba deputy auditor general in charge of corporate services-office of Auditor Generaleneral: You were director of finance at the ministry of housing and infrastructure development. You have 24 years of experience in public service. You were first appointed to the government as an accountants assistant.”

He said Mrs. Mazimba’s individual accomplishments in public service finance management deserves commendation.

“Your promotion to the position of deputy auditor general in charge of corporate services in the office of the auditor general is in recognition of your hard work,” he stated.

The Swearing Ceremony of Mr. Chibwe Mulonda as Controller Internal Audit at Ministry of Finance and Ms Clare Mwamba Mubanga Mazimba as Deputy Auditor General in Charge of Corporate Services at State House
The Swearing Ceremony of Mr. Chibwe Mulonda as Controller Internal Audit at Ministry of Finance and Ms Clare Mwamba Mubanga Mazimba as Deputy Auditor General in Charge of Corporate Services at State House

The Swearing Ceremony of Mr. Chibwe Mulonda as Controller Internal Audit at Ministry of Finance and Ms Clare Mwamba Mubanga Mazimba as Deputy Auditor General in Charge of Corporate Services at State House
The Swearing Ceremony of Mr. Chibwe Mulonda as Controller Internal Audit at Ministry of Finance and Ms Clare Mwamba Mubanga Mazimba as Deputy Auditor General in Charge of Corporate Services at State House

The Swearing Ceremony of Mr. Chibwe Mulonda as Controller Internal Audit at Ministry of Finance and Ms Clare Mwamba Mubanga Mazimba as Deputy Auditor General in Charge of Corporate Services at State House
The Swearing Ceremony of Mr. Chibwe Mulonda as Controller Internal Audit at Ministry of Finance and Ms Clare Mwamba Mubanga Mazimba as Deputy Auditor General in Charge of Corporate Services at State House

The Swearing Ceremony of Mr. Chibwe Mulonda as Controller Internal Audit at Ministry of Finance and Ms Clare Mwamba Mubanga Mazimba as Deputy Auditor General in Charge of Corporate Services at State House
The Swearing Ceremony of Mr. Chibwe Mulonda as Controller Internal Audit at Ministry of Finance and Ms Clare Mwamba Mubanga Mazimba as Deputy Auditor General in Charge of Corporate Services at State House

The Swearing Ceremony of Mr. Chibwe Mulonda as Controller Internal Audit at Ministry of Finance and Ms Clare Mwamba Mubanga Mazimba as Deputy Auditor General in Charge of Corporate Services at State House
The Swearing Ceremony of Mr. Chibwe Mulonda as Controller Internal Audit at Ministry of Finance and Ms Clare Mwamba Mubanga Mazimba as Deputy Auditor General in Charge of Corporate Services at State House

[Read 173 times, 173 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleEvans Kangwa Itching For League Action in Russia
Next articleNg’andu Magande Is Correct, Zambia is Unlikely To Get Debt Cancellation

5 COMMENTS

  4. Edgar Lungu holds the record for firing the highest number of police officers. Now he’s also sacking state auditors. That alone is cause for concern. Auditors just examine the past in most cases and hv rarely incurred the wrath of any president of Zambia except the current one. The trend of ignoring even qualified civil servants from the “wrong” half of the country continues. So much for one Zambia one nation.

  5. Words from HE are too soft. We expect him to give a strong warning insofar as mismanagement of public funds is concerned coupled with examples of set precedence firing, conviction, imprisonment. Oh wait! There is no precedence of such nature, ukubomba mwibala…… is the order of the day

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 1

Ng’andu Magande Is Correct, Zambia is Unlikely To Get Debt Cancellation

By Ibrahim Kamara CTPD Policy Lead on Tax Justice The Centre for Trade Policy and Development agrees with Former Finance...
Read more
Headlines

Work Extremely Hard To Help Government Reduce Incidences of Audit Queries-President Lungu

Chief Editor - 5
President Edgar Lungu has observed the urgent need to further tighten controls in the application and management of public service resources. The Head...
Read more
Feature Sports

Evans Kangwa Itching For League Action in Russia

sports - 0
Chipolopolo striker Evans Kangwa is itching for action as the Russian Premier League resumes on June 21 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kangwa’s Russian side Arsenal...
Read more
General News

Dora Siliya Says She Is Shocked by Accusations of Faking The COVID-19 Positive Test

Chief Editor - 19
Chief government spokesperson Hon Dora Siliya has expressed disappointment over comments attributed to Former Commerce minister Bob Sichinga about her COVID-19 Test. Ms. Siliya who...
Read more
Feature Politics

No Amount of Lies Will Derail the MMD Train – Chitika

Chief Editor - 8
Opposition New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) National Secretary Hon Elizabeth Chitika has dismissed an online story that alleged that the MMD had...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government should not ransom the Future of Youths and Zambians on a Paltry $3.5 million Karma Gold Investment-Kalaba

Headlines Chief Editor - 10
Democratic Party President Harry Kalaba has written to President Edgar Lungu on the ongoing debate regarding the alliance between ZCCM-IH and Karma Limited that...
Read more

KBF Should Be Allowed to Challenge President Lungu

Headlines Chief Editor - 35
PATRIOTIC Front (PF) member across the country have vowed to change the leadership of the ruling party at the forthcoming general conference in Kabwe. According...
Read more

If My COVID-19 Positive Test had leaked, it would have undermined the fight, Dora tells BBC

Headlines Chief Editor - 27
Zambia's Information Minister Dora Siliya has told the BBC that she publicly shared her Covid-19 test results to fight stigma associated with the respiratory...
Read more

One More Person In Connection With The Murder of Chinese Nationals Arrested

Headlines Chief Editor - 22
One more person has been arrested from Ndola bringing the number of suspects arrested in connection with the murder of a Chinese woman in...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 175 times, 175 reads today]

Related Posts: