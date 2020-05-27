President Edgar Lungu has observed the urgent need to further tighten controls in the application and management of public service resources.

The Head of State has emphasized the need for those in key positions to work extremely hard to help government reduce incidences of audit queries.

President Lungu said this at State House when he sworn in Mr. Chibwe Mulonda as Controller Internal Audit at Ministry of Finance and Ms Clare Mwamba Mubanga Mazimba as Deputy Auditor General in Charge of Corporate Services.

“As you may already be aware, the outbreak of the global pandemic, the Coronavirus, coupled with severe droughts and floods that have ravaged some parts of our country, have negatively impacted the smooth implementation of the 2020 national budget. This is in terms of both revenue and expenditure,” said the President.

“It is at this critical time that you should upscale your dedication to duty by ensuring prudent utilization of the meager government resources and strict compliance to public finance management guidelines of which auditing plays a significant role.”

President Lungu was confident that with the their vast individual experiences and skills in public service financial management, they will rise to the occasion and help identify control weaknesses that might exacerbate misapplication and mismanagement of resources.

“May I congratulate both of you on your individual promotions. I am glad that both of you were previously holding positions of directors of finance at the ministry of finance. Let me now address you individually. Mr Chibwe Nobert Mulonda, controller of internal audit, ministry of finance; until this appointment, you were director of finance at the ministry of finance. you joined government as an accountant and has served for 18 years rising through ranks,” he added.

“You have now been sworn-in as controller of internal audit in the ministry of finance. Your promotion is well deserved. Mrs. Clare Mwamba Mazimba deputy auditor general in charge of corporate services-office of Auditor Generaleneral: You were director of finance at the ministry of housing and infrastructure development. You have 24 years of experience in public service. You were first appointed to the government as an accountants assistant.”

He said Mrs. Mazimba’s individual accomplishments in public service finance management deserves commendation.

“Your promotion to the position of deputy auditor general in charge of corporate services in the office of the auditor general is in recognition of your hard work,” he stated.

