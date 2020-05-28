President Edgar Lungu has arrived in North-western province on a three-day working visit. The Presidential plane touched down at Kalumbila airport at about 09:19 hours.

ZANIS reports that Provincial Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu, his Permanent Secretary, Willies Manjimela, and some senior government and party officials received the President.

The Head of State is accompanied by State House Presidential Affairs Minister, Freedom Sikazwe.

President Lungu has since proceeded to Chavuma, and Kabompo districts where he will today inspect some developmental projects that are under construction.

Chavuma Phase 3 district hospital, which is at 98 per cent completion, and Kabompo medical stores hub, are some of the projects that President Lungu is likely to inspect.

The President is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on some traditional Leaders and later interact with party officials.

While in the province, the Head of State is also expected to visit Kasempa, Mwinilunga and Ikelenge districts to inspect some developmental projects being implemented there.

ZANIS/STATE HOUSE PRESS

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]