The Zambia National Farmers Union has commended farmers, the small scale farmers, emergent and large scale for producing 3,387,469 metric tonnes of maize to make Zambia food secure.

ZNFU President Jervis Zimba says the Union recognizes the challenges the farmers went through last farming season among them the high cost of inputs and the uneven distribution of rain.

Mr. Zimba said this notwithstanding, farmers rose against adversity to produce a maize bumper harvest.

He has urged farmers to now focus on the marketing aspects.

Mr. Zimba said off-takers especially the Food Reserve Agency to ensure that farmers are paid an economic price to the farmers and pay them on time.

“We are five months away from the 2020/2021 farming season and we do recognize that the inputs costs have increased due to various factors”, he said.

Mr. Zimba said it is only by paying farmers an economic price for the maize that they have products that they expect them to invest for the coming season.

