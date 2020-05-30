The Ministry of Labour has given a two-week ultimatum to Zhejiang International Engineering Company in Lusaka’s Lilayi area to improve the conditions of service and sanitation for their workers.

And the Ministry of Labour has directed management at the Company to employ a Zambian Human Resource personnel within a month.

This follows an inspection conducted by labour officials at the company last evening after workers complained about poor conditions of service.

Assistant Labour Commissioner Inspections Lupili Sichone said failure by the company to comply with the directives will attract punitive measures.

Ms. Sichone said there should no disparities in the way the managers treat themselves and their Zambian workers.

She said the differences in treatment amounts to discrimination which is not supposed to be tolerated in the labour sector.

And Zhejiang International Company Human Resource Manager Sally Chen promised to improve the conditions of service and Sanitation for the workers within the given period.

