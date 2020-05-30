The Ministry of Labour has given a two-week ultimatum to Zhejiang International Engineering Company in Lusaka’s Lilayi area to improve the conditions of service and sanitation for their workers.
And the Ministry of Labour has directed management at the Company to employ a Zambian Human Resource personnel within a month.
This follows an inspection conducted by labour officials at the company last evening after workers complained about poor conditions of service.
Assistant Labour Commissioner Inspections Lupili Sichone said failure by the company to comply with the directives will attract punitive measures.
Ms. Sichone said there should no disparities in the way the managers treat themselves and their Zambian workers.
She said the differences in treatment amounts to discrimination which is not supposed to be tolerated in the labour sector.
And Zhejiang International Company Human Resource Manager Sally Chen promised to improve the conditions of service and Sanitation for the workers within the given period.
Miles Sampa set the ball rolling. Thanks Sheki-Sheki man. The so called cabinet knows he is on the right path, but they fear to admit it.
Very toxic political environment.
The office of the Labour Commissioner is one of those that has failed Zambians, I don’t even know why they have a presence in every district
If the company is breaking the law take them to court . ..having Zambian HR personel should be mandatory and part of investment license
After cabinet meeting on Monday, that Labor inspector Sichone will be forced to apologize to Chinese managers.
Rubbish. We have companies owned by foreign indians that still pay 10% gratuity from the time the act came into force and to date nothing has been done. So spare us the useless rhetoric from your useless ministry. Don’t blame the zambian people for taking the law into their own hands one day since you are all a bunch of failures at your jobs. Contracts never get attested by the labour officers for any zambian in a foreign owned company. Just keep sucking the balls of foreigners like you so expertly do.
Hopeless Minister and her key personnel!! DO YOU HAVE TO WAIT FOR COMPLAINTS BEFORE YOU CATCH CULPRITS!! WHY NOT DO REGULAR AND AN ANNOUNCED INSPECTIONS TO SHOW THAT YOU ARE SERIOUS ABOUT YOUR JOBS!! And why only Chinese companies, and not Labanese, Indian,S.Africa, Somalian… etc! YOU ARE JUST DOING WINDOW DRESSING AND NOTHING SERIOUS, FOR IF YOU WERE SERIOUS A FOREIGNER COULD NOT HAVE COME IN TO DO HUMAN RESOURCES MANAGEMENT WHICH REQUIRES DEEP UNDERSTANDING OF OUR LABOUR LAWS, LANGUAGES AND CULTURE! HOW DID HE EVEN GET HIS WORK PERMIT? Hopeless bunch of failures pretending to be doing something after being nudged by another attention seeker!!
He will be forced to apologize and kneel before the Chinese….typical African useless leadership…..just a brown envelope is enough…Sampa got his envelope…
Two weeks! Why two weeks? Why not two days? What a lame ministry this is!