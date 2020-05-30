HOME Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo has noted with dismay the behaviour of some political leaders who are politicising the scourge and scorning at the two cabinet Ministers who have tested positive to the COVID-19 during the course of duty.

Speaking when he received a donation of COVID-19 preventive materials from the Islamic Educational Trust at Chimbokaila Correctional facility in Lusaka, Hon Kampyongo said the two Ministers, Hon Dora Siliya and Hon Chitalu Chilufya played a battle front role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said all well-meaning Zambian citizens deserve to commend the two Ministers for their sacrifice while putting their lives at stake.

“They wholeheartedly devoted their time, lives, and energies to ensure that every citizen had access to information on the deadly coronavirus in the country, as a way of educating and sensitising the citizens”Hon Kampyongo said.

The Minister said that the two Ministers exhibited exceptional and exemplary leadership of serving others above themselves and has since challenged naysayers to desist from making hate speeches and give support to the two Ministers.

[Read 86 times, 86 reads today]