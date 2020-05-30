9.5 C
Kampyongo dismayed the behaviour of some political leaders Mocking Ms Siliya and Dr Chilufya

By Chief Editor
HOME Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo has noted with dismay the behaviour of some political leaders who are politicising the scourge and scorning at the two cabinet Ministers who have tested positive to the COVID-19 during the course of duty.

Speaking when he received a donation of COVID-19 preventive materials from the Islamic Educational Trust at Chimbokaila Correctional facility in Lusaka, Hon Kampyongo said the two Ministers, Hon Dora Siliya and Hon Chitalu Chilufya played a battle front role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said all well-meaning Zambian citizens deserve to commend the two Ministers for their sacrifice while putting their lives at stake.

“They wholeheartedly devoted their time, lives, and energies to ensure that every citizen had access to information on the deadly coronavirus in the country, as a way of educating and sensitising the citizens”Hon Kampyongo said.

The Minister said that the two Ministers exhibited exceptional and exemplary leadership of serving others above themselves and has since challenged naysayers to desist from making hate speeches and give support to the two Ministers.

  1. Opposition Mandate 2021…………… Spiteful, Vindictive

    This happened with President Sata. It begs the question on the suitability for office. Their supporters cannot win voters over to such ugliness. We pray for both Hon Dora Siliya and Dr Chilufya. May they be healed and may their sacrifice be blessed, in Jesus name we ask it humbly. And always in faith and believing that with God everything he wills is possible. Comfort their families Lord, fortify them. Amen

  2. Their absence and yours in particular mr Kampongo would make the atmosphere livable.
    Defrauders and arrogant ministers including violent ones such as Kampyongo have dented the political image of Zambia. Their absence is a plus to PF regime and relief to Zambians.

