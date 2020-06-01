9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 1, 2020
Lwipa Puma Supports Resumption of Sporting Activities

Health expert Dr Lwipa Puma believes that all sports activities in Zambia can resume saying the Covid-19 morality rate in the country has not been as lethal as earlier feared.

Responding to a press query from LT Sport, Dr Puma, the Heath Systems Management Specialist, said the Covid-19 statistics from the Ministry of Health have shown that the disease is manageable in Zambia.

According to the Ministry of Health, 779 people have so far recovered from 1057 cases of Covid-19 recorded in Zambia that have resulted in seven deaths with active cases standing at 271.

The former Deputy Minister of Health said President Edgar Lungu should be advised to open up all economic sectors.

“Is it necessary to continue to pretend that Covid-19 is dangerous and lethal? Let’s go back to old normal,” Dr. Puma said.

“Allow all games to start without subjecting players and fans to wearing masks,” he stated.

“The only people who should wear masks and self isolate are those that are symptomatic to avoid active spreading of this non-lethal Covid-19 infection.

In other words let’s go back to old normal since we have all seen that Covid-19 is not lethal to us as earlier portrayed,” Dr Puma added.

FAZ is contemplating restarting the delayed 2019/20 season in three weeks time.

