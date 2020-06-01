Opposition National Democratic Congress Leader Chishimba Kambwili has called on President Edgar Lungu to constitute a Commission of Inquiry to determine whether or not CIVID-19 exists in Zambia.

The opposition Leader has charged that the COVID-19 story in Zambia is a hoax meant to achieve three things by the PF regime namely to block the opposition from engaging their members, disadvantaging the poor by closing their businesses and to attract donor funding.

Mr Kambwili has condemned the President for openly contravening COVID-19 Public Health measures when he traveled to the North Western Province on a three day working visit.

He has said that the COVID-19 figures that have been given by the Ministry of Health are fake and has lamented that the freedom that Freedom fighters fought for has been destroyed by President Edgar Lungu.

Mr Kambwili has wondered how the President who has been preaching adherence to public health measures recently abrogated the same measures by traveling to North Western province where he interacted with the masses and went into markets where he interacted with the people.

He said the behavior of the President who is breaking the law with impunity does not give confidence that there is coronavirus in Zambia.

Mr Kambwili has also charged that the partial lockdowns was a political mission to block the opposition while President Lungu was busy trotting the nation campaigning for the PF.

He has challenged the President to immediately open bars and other places that have remained closed due to COVID-19 as there is seemingly no coronavirus in Zambia saying the effects of the partial lockdown have been bad on the Zambian people and President Lungu’s behavior does not give any hope.

He said what the President has done will haunt him forever and he will do well to allow businesses to operate normally.

Mr Kambwili has also wondered why Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya and his information Counterpart Dora Siliya have remained home when other people testing positive for the pandemic are being quarantined.

He said President Lungu must be ashamed for openly breaking the COVID-19 measures and should resign on moral ground.

