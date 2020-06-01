9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 1, 2020
Constitute a Commission of Inquiry to determine whether or not COVID-19 exists in Zambia-Kambwili

By Chief Editor
6
Opposition National Democratic Congress Leader Chishimba Kambwili has called on President Edgar Lungu to constitute a Commission of Inquiry to determine whether or not CIVID-19 exists in Zambia.

The opposition Leader has charged that the COVID-19 story in Zambia is a hoax meant to achieve three things by the PF regime namely to block the opposition from engaging their members, disadvantaging the poor by closing their businesses and to attract donor funding.

Mr Kambwili has condemned the President for openly contravening COVID-19 Public Health measures when he traveled to the North Western Province on a three day working visit.

He has said that the COVID-19 figures that have been given by the Ministry of Health are fake and has lamented that the freedom that Freedom fighters fought for has been destroyed by President Edgar Lungu.

Mr Kambwili has wondered how the President who has been preaching adherence to public health measures recently abrogated the same measures by traveling to North Western province where he interacted with the masses and went into markets where he interacted with the people.

He said the behavior of the President who is breaking the law with impunity does not give confidence that there is coronavirus in Zambia.

Mr Kambwili has also charged that the partial lockdowns was a political mission to block the opposition while President Lungu was busy trotting the nation campaigning for the PF.

He has challenged the President to immediately open bars and other places that have remained closed due to COVID-19 as there is seemingly no coronavirus in Zambia saying the effects of the partial lockdown have been bad on the Zambian people and President Lungu’s behavior does not give any hope.

He said what the President has done will haunt him forever and he will do well to allow businesses to operate normally.

Mr Kambwili has also wondered why Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya and his information Counterpart Dora Siliya have remained home when other people testing positive for the pandemic are being quarantined.

He said President Lungu must be ashamed for openly breaking the COVID-19 measures and should resign on moral ground.

6 COMMENTS

  1. Hmmm not much sense here.
    But Chitalu Chilufya must be locked up. Its sad that his corruption is only being used to intimidate him and dissuade him from challenging lungu for presidency.

  2. That’s the calibre of opposition in Zambia, trumpeting social media speculation instead of focusing on policies and political ideas; They concentrate on personality attacks and irrelevant issues that don’t add value to the country. Ichi chena chi nangwa ichapwilikisha!!! We should be ashamed to call this i.d!ot a “leader”!!!

  3. ‘DR’ Kambwili is sometimes difficult to understand. Before long he was in the forefront,warning everyone on Zambian unpreparedness against COVID 19
    How Zambia had only 8 ventilators. Last time I recall he was wondering why people were not dying in huge numbers. Now he says COVID 19 is fake in Zambia. He could have political arguments against his opponent ‘Dr’ Lungu but should try to be consistent with serious issues as COVID 19

  4. CK is finished, no direction. Just backs like a rabbies dog. When people say Zambia has a leadership crisis, this one makes that list. Just loud & no direction or ideas

  5. Chishimba Kambwili, please don’t drag us into unnecessary commission of inquiry. Covid-19 is real and is there in Zambia only that it is being mishandled by this useless PF government.

    Spend your energy on how you want to remove this useless government of PF. Covid-19 is real brother.

    Meanwhile PF must go!

