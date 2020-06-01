Dear Zambian friends,
I want to share some thoughts about the news that has been broadcast around the world and that I know is on the minds of many of you. Today, the United States is struggling with difficult and persistent challenges of racial discrimination and violence.
All of us at the U.S. Embassy grieve at the deplorable killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. The horrific scenes of his death have justifiably shocked Americans and people around the world. The police officer involved has been charged with murder and manslaughter. Furthermore, the U.S. Department of Justice is conducting a criminal investigation into the death of Mr. Floyd.
Our prayers and thoughts are with Mr. Floyd’s family, his loved ones, and indeed with African Americans and others who continue to face acts of racist violence and discrimination. That is absolutely contrary to what the United States stands for and why I choose to represent my country as a diplomat.
For all of us who serve at the U.S. embassy here in Zambia, I vow to you that we are committed to represent our country’s highest ideals of racial equality, justice, and human dignity for all persons. Most Americans share this commitment, as I know most of you have experienced who have visited our country. That is the spirit that motivates us as diplomats and aid workers to serve in partnership with friends and citizens in Zambia and in countries around the world.
Sincerely,
David Young
Charge d’Affaires
Well in the country where you are now…… Chinese are doing the exact thing while a clueless president sleeps in statehouse.
look who is talking…..
Racial equality??? Your boss Trump has failed to condemn racism.
Trump is the enabler…..racists are just following Trumps orders
We sympathize with you. What the US and its citizens must realize is that most of the world, especially we in the Developing Nations look to the US for everything. The US is the mother of democracy, she’s the champion of freedom. Most oppressed people in the world look to the US to liberate them, people facing injustice look to the US. A few misguided individuals shouldn’t lower the higher barometer that the US has set for itself. It’s therefore distressing to see such things. However, we trust in the US justice system and we are confident that justice shall be delivered. Those US citizens of goodwill shouldn’t allow their country to be smeared by a few individuals. Our appeal is for self-restraint. To the protesters, please don’t let your anger consume you. Your message has been…
Really laughable..Mr Charge d’Affaires does your twitter loving halfwit of a President support your view?