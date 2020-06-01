Dear Zambian friends,

I want to share some thoughts about the news that has been broadcast around the world and that I know is on the minds of many of you. Today, the United States is struggling with difficult and persistent challenges of racial discrimination and violence.

All of us at the U.S. Embassy grieve at the deplorable killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. The horrific scenes of his death have justifiably shocked Americans and people around the world. The police officer involved has been charged with murder and manslaughter. Furthermore, the U.S. Department of Justice is conducting a criminal investigation into the death of Mr. Floyd.

Our prayers and thoughts are with Mr. Floyd’s family, his loved ones, and indeed with African Americans and others who continue to face acts of racist violence and discrimination. That is absolutely contrary to what the United States stands for and why I choose to represent my country as a diplomat.

For all of us who serve at the U.S. embassy here in Zambia, I vow to you that we are committed to represent our country’s highest ideals of racial equality, justice, and human dignity for all persons. Most Americans share this commitment, as I know most of you have experienced who have visited our country. That is the spirit that motivates us as diplomats and aid workers to serve in partnership with friends and citizens in Zambia and in countries around the world.

Sincerely,

David Young

Charge d’Affaires

[Read 203 times, 203 reads today]