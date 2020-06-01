The country has in the last 5 days recorded 32 new cases of COVID-19 from 3,361 tests which were conducted.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Technical Services, Kennedy Malama says 20 of the 32 new cases of COVID-19 are truck drivers, who entered the country through various ports of entry.

Speaking during the routine updates on COVID-19 in Lusaka, Dr. Malama said 133 patients were discharged in the last 5 days.

He said the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases is now 1099 with 7 deaths and 876 recoveries.

Dr. Malama said all patients remain stable and urged those in supervised community isolation to adhere to the guidance given by health personnel.

He said the Ministry has received reports of some people who have tested positive to COVID-19 refusing to be admitted to isolation centers opting to be isolated at home.

Dr. Malama explained that health personnel is the ones to guide who should go into supervised community isolation.

He said the country has increased the number of testing sites to 6 and that this will enable the multisectoral health team to test more samples and improve on the time of releasing results.

