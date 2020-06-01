The country has in the last 5 days recorded 32 new cases of COVID-19 from 3,361 tests which were conducted.
Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Technical Services, Kennedy Malama says 20 of the 32 new cases of COVID-19 are truck drivers, who entered the country through various ports of entry.
Speaking during the routine updates on COVID-19 in Lusaka, Dr. Malama said 133 patients were discharged in the last 5 days.
He said the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases is now 1099 with 7 deaths and 876 recoveries.
Dr. Malama said all patients remain stable and urged those in supervised community isolation to adhere to the guidance given by health personnel.
He said the Ministry has received reports of some people who have tested positive to COVID-19 refusing to be admitted to isolation centers opting to be isolated at home.
Dr. Malama explained that health personnel is the ones to guide who should go into supervised community isolation.
He said the country has increased the number of testing sites to 6 and that this will enable the multisectoral health team to test more samples and improve on the time of releasing results.
“He said the Ministry has received reports of some people who have tested positive to COVID-19 refusing to be admitted to isolation centers opting to be isolated at home”- THIS IS FROM YOUR MINISTERS, DORA AND CHITALU CHILUFYA, if all their tests or proclaimed results are even genuine!!
Covid is under control in Zambia….
These are just lies from PF government, we know that. You have stage managed the Zambian people with your lies but there is always a day when you will scamper like smoked rats in a hole.
Take note of what is happening in USA, that government is being shown that people have power.
PF must go!
Now that case announcement has been changed from daily to weekly and all of the sudden the cases have reduced…this just raises more questions; imagine close to 3500 tests in 5 days …these guys are not serious!!
It looks as if they have moved the tests to the ports of entry and just ignored Lusaka, Ndola etc