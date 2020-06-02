United Party for National Development (UPND) has described as the cutting of power at Kariba Radio station prior to the party president Hakainde Hichilema’s scheduled appearance yesterday morning.
In a statement made to the media, the party accused ZESCO of colluding with the ruling party to curtail the voices of those with dissenting views. The party wondered why PF has resorted to using institutions such as Zesco to switch off power each time they hear that HH is on the radio.
Below is the full Statement
The United Party for National Development (UPND) wishes to condemn in no uncertain terms the power blackout that occurred at Kariba Radio station prior to president Hakainde Hichilema’s scheduled appearance this morning.
First and foremost, what transpired at Kariba FM amounts to an act of sabotage in which the power utility firm seems to have colluded with the ruling PF to curtail the voices of those with dissenting views.
If the PF are as popular as they claim and if it’s true that HH is a regional leader, why is the PF damn scared of Mr Hichilema and have resorted to using institutions such as Zesco to switch off power each time they hear that HH is on radio?
We feel that this act is undemocratic as it denies the general citizenry access to information especially from opinion leaders of HH’s calibre who may want to sell their manifesto and the messages of hope they have to the general citizenry.
Thirdly, the act amounts to an indictment and infringement on the fundamental rights and freedoms of HH as a Zambian which in turn curtails his freedoms of expressions.
It is surprising that this trend has continued to flourish despite strong condemnation from various stakeholders including Government itself following the spate of attacks on media houses across the country recently.
The PF should be reminded that the UPND is in possession of first hand information of how the unfortunate decision was arrived at and they should not tempt us to reveal more.
Therefore, we are demanding that Zesco should not accept to be used by PF as this act amounts to abuse of public office.
Finally, we wish to reiterate our calls for the enactment of the Access to Information Bill (AIB) because the freedom of expression far supercedes the Bill itself because it is embedded in the Republican Constitution.
UPND MEDIA TEAM
JUST LISTENING TO A SONG DONE FOR U BO BALLY.IT IS SAD. THE LAST KICKS OF A DYING HORSE. ONCE,A ZAMBIAN MAKES UP HIS MIND KWASILA.WHAT EVER MEASURES U CAN DO NOTHING EVER MOVES THEM.THEY ARE REALLY TRYING HARD TO MARKET LUNGU BUT THINGS ARE TOUGH& OUT OF CONTROL.RB,HAD IMAGE BUILDERS WHILE SATA HAD THE ZAMBIANS AT HEART. ZAMBIANS CHOOSE SATA LEAVING RB KANINTUNDILA.EVEN ,KK.
Cililalila!! Nothing is bad in the country. Zambians are going on with normal businesses and still supporting Edgar.
UPND is confident in every election. There is never been a time HH has said I am going to lose this election but alalusa bamusepa.
HH uleumfwa ne insoni mwaice. Losing 6 times you are still standing. It’s only that UPND is a party of 1d1ots and puppets.
The Labour party leader in UK resigned after making the party lose some seats. Why can’t HH take a leaf from this man. The party has since elected a new leader and they are gaining momentum.
I will unsubscribe from LT if HH wins elections in 2021.
HH RECEIVES PRESIDENTIAL WELCOME IN SOUTH AFRICA
Zambian Freedom Fighter Hakainde Hichilema was yesterday (Thursday) accorded a welcome befitting a seating head of state in South Africa.
South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) reports that the UPND Leader was treated to a thunderous welcome at the Oliver Tambo International Airport in South Africa before being made to inspect a semi guard of honour. More than 125 cameras waited for HH’s arrival at the airport. South Africans have great love and passion for HH as his 127 days persecution under the Zambian Brutal Dictator triggered old apartheid memories where innocent black South Africans were detained for many months.
UPND leader and his ex co accused were in South Africa for a thorough medical check up after spending 176…
PF, kicks of dying horse and expect more of such behavior.
Bally will fix it.
PF must go!
UPND
you are now disappointing me. Do you need to be told every thing a big party should know ???
You are supposed to prepare for this by looking at emergency power supplies like gen sets at these radio stations……you know pf and lungu are desperate.
You have been warned already to prepare your caders in the use of concealed video recording come 2021…….don’t live to regreate not doing this.
(HH) who calls himself Bally Matore is still failing to mature from being an Under 5.
This accusation is so childish and sounds like an illiterate speaking.
Spaka is even disappointed.
Spaka (HH) will continue to disappoint you because UPND lacks strategy.