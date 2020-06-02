By Antonio Mwanza
For 23 years, the Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) has been reaping off Zambians; buying electricity at ridiculously low rates, and selling it to the mines at extremely exorbitant rates.
For 23 years, an ordinary widow in Kalingalinga has been paying more in electricity tariffs compared to CEC, a corporation, which has been racking millions of dollars in profits, buying cheap power at the expense of poor Zambians.
This very unpatriotic arrangement that was signed between ZESCO and CEC in 1997 has denied ZESCO the opportunity to raise the necessary resources to expand its generation, distribution, and transmission capacity as the mines which CEC supplies are actually the largest consumers of power.
Yesterday Government issued a Statutory Instrument declaring all transmission and distribution lines operated by the Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) as common carriers following the expiration of the Power Supply Agreement between ZESCO and CEC which expired last night.
This means that other players in the electricity market can now use these lines for commercial purposes on AGREED terms and conditions.
It is important to note that the Government has NOT grabbed the infrastructure from CEC and no one can use this infrastructure without AGREED terms with the parties.
The government must be commended for ending this slave arrangement by refusing to allow CEC to continue exploiting our people and denying ZESCO the much-needed resources for expansion works.
It is the duty of the Government to protect its people from exploitation and Government is on firm ground to compel everyone, including large corporations like CEC to be paying cost-reflective tariffs in order to help ZESCO raise enough resources to increase and expand its generation, distribution, and transmission capacity in order to afford all Zambians access to affordable electricity.
Until a win-win arrangement is made, the Government will not allow a few corporate individuals no matter who they are to exploit the masses.
The Author is Patriotic Front Deputy Media Director.
SHUT UP ANTIONIO MWANZA. YOU,PEOPLE IN PF ARE THIEVES. ALOT OF COMPANIES MADE DONATIONS AND U SAID U BOUGHT SOWING MACHINES AND THE VINTENGE WITH ECL FACE WERE DONATED TO THE TAILORS IN MANDEVU,CB ETC SO THAT THEY MAKE FREE FACE MASKS FOR THE SCHOOL CHILDREN OF WHICH THEY WILL BE GIVEN FREE. BUT THAT WAS A BIG LIE CZ THE KIDS IN EXAM CLASSES WHO HAVE OPENED UP SCHOOLS ARE SOLD THE FACE MASKS. WHAT ABOUT IF THE PUPIL COMES FROM A VERY POOR FAMILY WHAT HAPPENS? STOP THIS NONSENSE AS IF U ARE SO CARING WHEN YOU ARE NOT.
Wht about the Zesco/Maamba Colliery power agreement where the former buys electricity at a higher tariff than it sells it to its consumers?
Hooray!
But then, what happens to all the employees? Will they continue in their employment under a new company?
Pf!
The masters of corruption and deceipt!
This narrative that somehow CEC is stealing from Zesco is such rubbish.
The only ones exploiting zesco are pf! They are using zesco as a cash cow with several of their caders in zesco.
They then moved on to take over KCM promising to revitalise it and dismantle its debt. But all we have seen is pf lawyers been given to liquidate so that they get huge amounts of money and fund pf.
Now they have gone after CEC. They want to take over CEC and turn it into the next cash cow. Chapwa
ZESCO has had a monopoly of power production and transmission across most of zambia since independence and are still failing because they are a PF cash cow….now they are out to grab from profitable companies …….
Why dosent ZESCO increase the price of power they supply to CEC ???
If CEC are making such a rippoff , why dosent GRZ tax them accordingly ??
Why can’t ZESCO build their own transmission lines to the mines if they think their is more money there ??
This is how failed regimes operate , they grab private entities to scheme off the profits…….
Don’t forget , lungu and PF have a monthly bill running into millions to bribe their unemployed caders who they need for oppression
But you see the small minded caders on this blog accusing CEC of wrongdoing!
These caders survive on spreading propaganda and bootlicking. They cant do an honest day’s job because they have no talent, no skills, no morals. All they know is lies, deciept, greed, corruption.
We see them on this blog daily telling lies and calling critics all kinds on names.
When you make any well thought out critism of pf, they call you names. But we forgive them because without bootlicking, they cant survive. They would be running kantemba businesses, selling sweets. Thats the caliber of pf bloggers here.
And they especially hate those of us who are skilled enough to work in high skill, high talent, strategic jobs in the diaspora and they habour bitterness and resentment.
Not our fault that you are…
“Those whom God wishes to destroy, he first makes mad.” Euripides (c. 485-406 B.C.)
The moment you allow cadres to control private sectors, then expect eroding of investors confidence.
Let the law prevail without interference from these PF dimwits.
PF must go!
That’s why Zambians don’t have confidence in upnd, look at the comments from its supporters above?? Western and N/W is turning from upnd because of this attitude. In their shallow tribalistic, imperialistic and elitist heads, CEC should continue ripping off Zambians-get below cost power and overcharge the mines and externalise the profits??? There should never be a upnd govt. in Zambia, God forbid!!!!?
WE WANT TO SEE HOW STRONG MR MILUPI IS. His pal
2021 Hazaluza Hagain (HH)
Madilu, Please familiarize yourself with the issue at hand before shooting blanks. Spaka’s post enlightening. As a PF supporter, I am atleast able to relate with what he’s said.
Kantemba bloggers!
Whenever they see an intelligent well thought out argument that exposes them, they are quick to run to name calling.
I always laugh at how I have been called a UPND, tonga tribalist by a certain blogger here, when I am bemba, with royal blood, and I have never been UPND. But because I call out the corruption and incompetence of the pf thugs, I am called names. So laughable.
Anyway, CEC has been a great locally owned business that has employed so many zambians with great working conditions. Its only a group of reckless, corrupt, greedy, shallow minded thugs that would be so eager to destroy such a great organisation. Thankfully CEC has expanded beyond zambian borders, so you wont be able to completel vanquish them.
PF are working on the premise that the KCM they took over to fund their operations will be more giving if it gets free power from ZESCO……only CEC stands in the way.
It is the failed PF cash cow that is ZESCO that needs to be split up…….you promised end of load shedding after 200 % tariff increase , still massive load shedding , now CEC is a scape goate……..
and water from overflowing Vic falls not reaching the dam because of too many stopovers along the way ????
This PF ***** chap is yapping like a lunatic.
He does not understand anything about CEC company.
You can only talk like that to your fellow PF *****s.
It cannot be true that CEC has been buying power from Zesco cheaply. CECis a price taker like anyone else. If that is what has been really happening, then it’s Zesco’s fault.
Ba Mwanza, this has being known all these years!!!! CEC used to be the ZCCM Power division and sponsored Power football club(aba Yellow, How I detest the team). For your own information, they trained and sponsored a lot of electrical engineers and artisans. During the disbanding of ZCCM group of mines and sold as single identities. CEC also devolved and sized an opportunity to continue supplying power using their exiting infrastructure by buying power from ZESCO, ESKOM sometimes from Congo, cheaply and sold for a profit. until recently, they have being buying and transmitting power but the have also gone into generation power. Tt’s run as business venture, it’s up to the buyer to negotiate a price they feel would make economic sense. KCM is a mess and can’t afford to pay, because of…
SO THE pf GOVERNOMENT want to bring a foreign investor?