Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa reported to Police for assault

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has been reported to Police for assault by Lawrence Nsoma aged 34 years, a General Manager at Memorial Park.

Nsoma of Chelstone Green reported to the Police that he was assaulted by Mr Sampa, according to Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo.

Mrs Katongo said the complainant sustained injuries on the face and a stick is alleged to have been used in the act.

She said the incident is reported to have occurred at the accused person’s home in Nyumba Yanga at 20 30 hours on 30th May, 2020.

Mrs Katongo has explained that later around 23 00 hours on 30th May 2020, Police received a report of Criminal trespass from Mr Sampa who alleged that six people went to his home and harassed his workers.

She said investigations have been instituted in both matters.

In a video that has gone viral on Social media, Mr Sampa is seen whipping the complainant and telling him never to come to his home again.

7 COMMENTS

  2. JUST A P.F CADRE, BEING USED BY FILTHY [email protected] FUNKUTU -P.F, AS MILES IS GETTING POPULAR BY THE MINUTE & CHAK0LWA [email protected] FADING FAST!!
    Surely if there’s anyone who should be charged for assaults it should be Cheeseboy B0wman who was busy whipping Citizens & Drunken [email protected] right hand man for Corrupt & Violence chi [email protected]!zar.
    I smell a Rat here. P.F KH0SWE’Z DON’T LIKE PROGRESSIVE FOLK LIKE M!LES, THEY PREFER USELESS BEINGS LIKE G0DFR!DAH, SM!LER SIKAZWE, & [email protected] BANDA, ALL CORRUPT & USELESS TO THE BONE!

    1

  3. This PF will try to sort out Miles Sampa one way or another.

    Standing up for the rights of the poor is a dangerous job. In history, many have been murdered.

    Someone should tell that lazy drunkard excuse of a man Lungu to stand up for citizens instead of forcing them to be enslaved by his Chinese paymasters.

    2

  4. Bowman Lusambo is jealous that Zambians likes Miles Sampa more than him and Edgar.
    Remember, Miles is the legitimate PF President, elected and declared by ECZ. Edgar was declared by Inonge Wina.

    1

  5. These are the people sounding and representing Lungu in public and in private on matters to do with the capital city of Zambia and he is mute about it . Zambia has indeed gone to the dogs

  6. Miles sampa making headlines. Is
    He becoming big headed or people
    Trying to find his weak Points?
    Don’t get carried away with that
    Portfolio. Let your juniors do some of your work.

  7. These are the people surounding and representing Lungu in public and in private on matters to do with the capital city of Zambia and he is mute about it . Zambia has indeed gone to the dogs. These are the who are supposed to protect the rule of law and not become a law to themselves .

