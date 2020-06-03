Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has been reported to Police for assault by Lawrence Nsoma aged 34 years, a General Manager at Memorial Park.

Nsoma of Chelstone Green reported to the Police that he was assaulted by Mr Sampa, according to Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo.

Mrs Katongo said the complainant sustained injuries on the face and a stick is alleged to have been used in the act.

She said the incident is reported to have occurred at the accused person’s home in Nyumba Yanga at 20 30 hours on 30th May, 2020.

Mrs Katongo has explained that later around 23 00 hours on 30th May 2020, Police received a report of Criminal trespass from Mr Sampa who alleged that six people went to his home and harassed his workers.

She said investigations have been instituted in both matters.

In a video that has gone viral on Social media, Mr Sampa is seen whipping the complainant and telling him never to come to his home again.

