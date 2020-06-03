Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has given Gospel Artist Kings Malembe Malembe 24 hours to apologize for insulting the Presidency on Social media.
Mr Lusambo has also urged musician B Flow and Cameraman Chella Tukuta to desist from insulting the Presidency over issues they do not understand such as Gold mining.
Speaking at a media briefing today, Mr Lusambo says it is unfortunate that youths have taken to social media to insult the Presidency with impunity.
He said the people that are insulting the presidency on social media are too naked to misbehave.
“What do you know about Governance, where have you governed? You can’t just wake up and start advising the President and talking ill about things you don’t understand”, said Mr Lusambo.
He has described the insulting of the presidency as indiscipline of the highest order and has warned that this will not be condoned in Lusaka Province.
Mr Lusambo said those talking ill about the Presidency are bringing the name of the President and the country into disrepute.
In a Video seen on Social media, Kings Malembe Malembe warned President Edgar Lungu not to allow the Chinese to get involved in Gold mining saying this will cost him the 2021 election.
Malembe warned that people on the Copperbelt are not ready to work with the Chinese and President Lungu must give them the mines of he is ready to lose in 2021.
What is it about the Chinese in Zambia. Me I want to know because each time I write 1+1=2 I am given zero and taken to the headmaster’s office.
To Kings your chance to make a name is now. dont answer that man and lets see what he does…we shall do a malembe. We no longer gona be in exile in our country. Unless i didnt hear the other audio i didnt see any insult….. if you apologise kwati ba Sampa we shall be very disappointed
So how has he insulted the presidency?
Bowman lusambo, please!
We know you are on the payroll of the chinese but please insoni ebuntu!
Have you no shame?
Who are you? A nobody whose only competence is bootlicking and corruption. And you have become rich through these and now you want to make all of this noise. Your downfall will be very bitter!
PAY RETIREES AT PSPF.
When we tell you the country has gone to the dogs this is what will mean…such chaps are not even fit to be a trainee or tea boy in an office.
Very sad. Zambians where are we going?
So anyone who advises the president or government is insulting him. That’s the problem of engaging dander heads in position of authority
Zambians are a docile people…such chaps will kneeling on the ground next year offering bags of maize and Chibuku and we will dance in a drunken stupor shouting that Bowman is a good leader.
Since when did Congolese and Zaireans start talking politics in Zambia? Ba Bowman sort him out!!
“What do you know about Governance, where have you governed?
if he knows the meaning of DEMOCRACY he wouldnt utter such words, democracy its people who govern, thats its a govt by the people for the people.if we simply put it in a simple man’s language. Now i understand why he said HE WILL USE THE LAW WITHIM HIM, he surely has no clue what democracy is all about.
Insulting of the president is indiscipline of the highest order what about allowing Ministers to be stealing without impunity is what.