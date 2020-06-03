Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has given Gospel Artist Kings Malembe Malembe 24 hours to apologize for insulting the Presidency on Social media.

Mr Lusambo has also urged musician B Flow and Cameraman Chella Tukuta to desist from insulting the Presidency over issues they do not understand such as Gold mining.

Speaking at a media briefing today, Mr Lusambo says it is unfortunate that youths have taken to social media to insult the Presidency with impunity.

He said the people that are insulting the presidency on social media are too naked to misbehave.

“What do you know about Governance, where have you governed? You can’t just wake up and start advising the President and talking ill about things you don’t understand”, said Mr Lusambo.

He has described the insulting of the presidency as indiscipline of the highest order and has warned that this will not be condoned in Lusaka Province.

Mr Lusambo said those talking ill about the Presidency are bringing the name of the President and the country into disrepute.

In a Video seen on Social media, Kings Malembe Malembe warned President Edgar Lungu not to allow the Chinese to get involved in Gold mining saying this will cost him the 2021 election.

Malembe warned that people on the Copperbelt are not ready to work with the Chinese and President Lungu must give them the mines of he is ready to lose in 2021.

