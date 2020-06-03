9.5 C
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
UPND MP Rubbishes Defection Rumours After attending President Lungu Rally

United Party for National Development ( UPND) Member of Parliament for Ikeleng’i Constituency in the North Western Province Elijah Muchima has rubbished speculations that he is positioning himself to join the ruling Patriotic Front.

The speculation follows his presence at a rally addressed by President Edgar Lungu in Ikeleng’i District two days ago.

Mr Muchima explained that he decided to attend the meeting in his capacity as Member of Parliament and welcome President Lungu to his constituency to talk about development and not politics.

He said before going to the meeting, he informed the UPND National Chairman Mutale Nalumango and the Secretary General Steven Katuka about attending the meeting.

There has been speculation on Social Media that Mr Muchima appeared to talk favourably about President Lungu because he intended to join the ruling party.

But Mr Muchima said he was busy mobilising the people in his constituency to support President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND.

‘’I am a principled man. I’m UPND through and through. I cannot ditch my party to join PF,” said Mr Munchima

