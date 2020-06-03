The Zambian government said on Tuesday that the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic was on right track.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga said there was a need to demystify the disease by freely talking about it and undergoing tests.

He said, based on the statistics announced on Monday, the government was confident that it was on the right track in the fight against the pandemic.

“Figures announced show that we are on the right track. So we are thankful to you the front line staff for the great work you are doing in this fight. There is a lot that you are doing to save lives,” he said when health officials visited the ministry to conduct tests.

Zambia has a cumulative total of 1,089 cases and seven deaths

