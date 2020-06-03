9.5 C
Zambian government’s actions amount to nationalization-CEC

By Chief Editor
36 views
4
The Copperbelt Energy Corporation has charged that the action by the Zambian government to declare its transmission and distribution lines as Common Carrier amount to the expropriation of the CEC infrastructure.

Expropriation is the action by the state or an authority of taking property from its owner for public use or benefit.

In a statement, CEC Senior Manager for Corporate Communications Chama Nsabika stated that CEC is now on the brink of defaulting on all its loans borrowed from international lenders.

“It is abundantly clear that the GRZ has for all intents and purposes taken steps that amount to expropriation of the CEC infrastructure and CEC is now on the brink of defaulting on all its loans borrowed from international lenders. GRZ’s actions have the full effect of taking away CEC’s commercial and property rights, and completely inhibiting the Company from taking viable business decisions, including enforcing its legal and commercial rights in the best interest of the business,” Mrs Nsabika said.
“CEC takes this opportunity to advise all its investors of these actions from the GRZ that are highly detrimental to the well-being of the business and its ability to continue as a going concern. Investors are notified that CEC will, in the time being, engage in dialogue with the GRZ in the hope of obtaining an amicable and equitable outcome targeted at restoring the Company’s commercial and property rights. CEC will keep all its investors fully updated.”

She said the Statutory Instrument No. 57 of 2020 (SI 57) issued by the Minister of Energy, Honourable Mathew Nkhuwa, declaring all of CEC’s distribution and transmission lines as Common Carrier came just hours before the expiry of CEC’s power supply agreement (PSA) with Konkola Copper Mines Plc (KCM), which took effect at midnight on 31 May 2020 and in the wider context of the failed negotiations for the renewal of the Bulk Supply Agreement (BSA) between CEC and ZESCO, which lapsed on 31 March 2020. Both KCM and ZESCO are, as of now, effectively controlled by the Government of the Republic of Zambia (GRZ).

CEC notes the following significant events leading to the issuance by the GRZ of SI 57:

  1. 8 May 2020 – CEC institutes measures to recover debt from KCM, which has now grown to about USD144 million
  2. 13 May 2020 – KCM admits its indebtedness to CEC
  3. 26 May 2020 – ZESCO requests use of the CEC transmission network to supply power to its new unknown client on the Copperbelt and requests for a meeting in the first week of June 2020
  4. 28 May 2020 – CEC acknowledges the ZESCO request, stating that it stands ready to start negotiations as long as the customer involved has no valid agreement with CEC and does not owe CEC money
  5. 28 May 2020 – the Minister of Energy writes to CEC asking the Company to give path to ZESCO to supply power to KCM
  6. 29 May 2020 – GRZ through the Minister of Energy promulgates SI 57 declaring CEC infrastructure COMMON CARRIER
  7. 31 May 2020 – ERB writes CEC setting a wheeling tariff equivalent to about 30% of CEC’s current network tariff (current tariff charged for using the CEC network)

  2. Buti zoona! Just like that pf have destroyed the largest locally owned private energy business! Zambia is doomed under lungu.

  3. This infrastructure was under Government and company was called ZCCM Power Division. In someone’s wisdom, instead of giving it to ZESCO, It landed in private hands which paid $120m whcih is less than Pogba’s one leg. ZESCO has been supplying power to a mines via a third party.

  4. This infrastructure was under Government and company was called ZCCM Power Division. In someone’s wisdom, instead of giving it to ZESCO, It landed in private hands which paid $120m which is less than Pogba’s one leg. ZESCO has been supplying power to the mines via a third party. Akainde sees no problem with this. There was no need for due diligence hahahaha

