FAZ Hopes To Restart League in July

By sports
Football House is expecting the halted 2019/20 season to resume by latest mid July.

FAZ vice President Rix Mweemba said the association is about to submit a proposal to the Government on how football can resume amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mweemba revealed that some of the proposed measures include playing several matches at centralized venues and disinfecting facilities.

“We have put together a document which the FAZ executive has to look at. The document will go through the Ministry of Sports for onward transmission to the Ministry of Health,” he told journalists in Luanshya on the sidelines of the Collins Mbesuma Academy launch.

“If the worst comes to the worst come mid July we should be starting the league. There will be two weeks of training before we say game on,” Mweemba said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Sports Emmanuel Mulenga said the Ministry of Health will have the final say on the pending resumption of football.

“It is Ministry of Health to advise that yes they (FAZ) can go ahead,” Mulenga said.

Previous articleDr Chilufya must step down to pave way for investigations-UPND

